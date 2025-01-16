The 1 Costco Frozen Meal You Should Never Buy, According To Shoppers
For as many amazing finds Costco has (looking at you, almond croissants and heart-shaped ravioli), there are still quite a few items worth skipping. Whether it’s due to texture, taste, or value, Costco shoppers are quick to clock the worst items between the aisles.
The latest discovery is an unassuming frozen meal that looks great from the outside, but the inside? That’s a whole different story.
Scroll on to discover the Costco item shoppers are calling “awful” and even “the single worst thing” they’ve bought there.
Meet the Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai, a microwavable meal that includes chicken, rice noodles, bell peppers, and bean sprouts in a “tangy” stir fry sauce. The item was surfaced to the Costco community by a Reddit user that definitely had a bone to pick with it.
“This was not a good choice,” they wrote. “The sauce was absolutely dry and the mix of undercooked noodles was not a pleasant experience. Even added a bit of water to the tray, after the general cooking time, to bring some moisture to it. Didn’t work.” Oof.
Now, one shopper with a single negative review is one thing, but many more fellow Costco patrons chimed in re: the disappointing nature of the Pad Thai on the same Reddit thread.
“I'm surprised Costco still carries this,” one person wrote. “I thought it was awful.”
“It was so awful,” another said. “I couldn't make myself eat it.”
“Might be the single worst thing we’ve bought from Costco,” one more user commented.
A lot of people also noted that the noodles in the dish were dry, the chicken was not of good quality, and that the overall flavor was lacking – which, according to my hunch as a food lover, is a simple lesson that authentic international dishes shouldn’t always be replicated in a quick and convenient, “heat and eat” format.
So, all this to say: if you’re craving Pad Thai, it’s best to skip this Costco pick and order takeout from your local Thai joint. It's always better fresh!
