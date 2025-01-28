12 Vegetarian Costco Finds Snack Lovers Need In Their Kitchen 24/7

Though known for its massive bulk buys, there are plenty of amazing bite-sized snacks between the aisles at Costco. One thing is for certain: you’ll always have choices to cull through at Costco, even if you’re doing your grocery shopping for a more specific diet or eating style, like vegetarian.

Whether you need a bite for on-the-go or are building your at-home snack stockpile, these vegetarian Costco finds make snacking so much more delightful – and easier on your wallet!

Scroll on for the tastiest vegetarian Costco finds that’ll save your cravings and your budget!

Costco Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis These delicious (but healthy!) chocolate candies taste just like Almond Joy. You can get this bag of 29 bars for just $13, and it's perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to you or your kiddo's lunchbox or even filling up your candy jar at home.

Costco Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars A mere $13 gets you 64 of these soft and chewy granola bars. They're packed with a classic chocolate + oats combo, which truly no one can resist come snack time. The whole fam will be taken care of for weeks.

Costco Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Salted Nuts These days, $15 for a whopping 2.5 pounds of nuts is a pretty great deal. Make your own trail mix with this medley or simply snack on it as-is.

Costco Quaker Instant Oatmeal Variety Pack Though oatmeal isn't the most traditional of snacks, these small packs still make a dependable source of nutrition since they're loaded with fiber and whole grains! Whether you eat 'em for breakfast or a midnight snack, you're still going to feel fulfilled. Just $12 at Costco gets you this wonderful 52-count box!

Costco Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets Oof, peanut butter pretzels are so good. Spend $12 and get this massive 55-ounce jar for all your last-minute snacking needs, from school and work days to hikes and road trips.

Costco Bobo's PB&Js Oat Sandwich Bars These PB&J-flavored oat bars are truly addictive. Get 20 bars for $19 at Costco, and prepare to have your mind blown come snack time.

Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce Apple sauce – it's a classic. Just $13 gets you 24 packets to stuff into lunchboxes or throw straight into the fridge.

Costco Garden Veggie Straws These crunchy veggie straws will always hit the spot, and the best part is they offer the same saltiness and texture that regular ol' potato chips do – but are way healthier for you. This box only costs $17 for 42 snack-sized bags. Wow.

Costco Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds When the chocolate cravings start, they can be very hard to stop. This 3-pound jar will help you fix that. It goes for a surprising $23 at Costco!

Costco Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies This $14 Costco deal comes with 30 individually-wrapped servings of these delicious yogurt-covered fruit pieces. With probiotics, fiber, and no artificial ingredients, they'll cure your aching sweet tooth without bogging your body down.

Costco Simply Protein Crispy Bar Variety Pack Protein bars can get expensive real quick, but this box of 15 bars (hello, variety!) is just $21, making each bar roughly $1.40 each.

Costco GoGo SqueeZ YogurtZ Variety Pack These lil' packs include a blend of low-fat yogurt and real fruit to power your day with calcium and vitamin D. Spend just $11 for 20 packs!

