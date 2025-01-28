OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Outdated Bathroom Trends
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

12 “Outdated” Bathroom Trends That Need To Go In 2025

Jeremy Allen White Enigma Variations
TV

OMG, Jeremy Allen White's New Series Is For ‘Call Me By Your Name' Fans

gilmore girls cast reunion 2025
Entertainment

OMG, There's A 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion Soon — & You Could Literally Be There

travis kelce taylor swift engagement rumors
Celebrity News

The Internet's Convinced Taylor Swift Is Hiding An Engagement Ring

Best ‘90s TV Shows
Entertainment

The 17 Best ‘90s TV Shows (& Where To Stream Them In 2025)

Savory Super Bowl Snacks
Appetizers

26 Savory Super Bowl Snacks That'll Make Your Tailgate A Total Touchdown

new books february 2025
Books

10 Most-Anticipated New Books In February We Can't Wait To Read!

5 Reasons Why Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Love Selling on Whatnot
Sponsored

5 Reasons Why Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Love Selling on Whatnot

the white lotus season 4 news
Entertainment

Yep, 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Is Already On Its Way!

Get a real bang for your buck.

12 Vegetarian Costco Finds Snack Lovers Need In Their Kitchen 24/7

costco vegetarian finds
Costco
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 28, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Though known for its massive bulk buys, there are plenty of amazing bite-sized snacks between the aisles at Costco. One thing is for certain: you’ll always have choices to cull through at Costco, even if you’re doing your grocery shopping for a more specific diet or eating style, like vegetarian.

Whether you need a bite for on-the-go or are building your at-home snack stockpile, these vegetarian Costco finds make snacking so much more delightful – and easier on your wallet!

Scroll on for the tastiest vegetarian Costco finds that’ll save your cravings and your budget!

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

Costco

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

These delicious (but healthy!) chocolate candies taste just like Almond Joy. You can get this bag of 29 bars for just $13, and it's perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to you or your kiddo's lunchbox or even filling up your candy jar at home.

Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars

Costco

Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars

A mere $13 gets you 64 of these soft and chewy granola bars. They're packed with a classic chocolate + oats combo, which truly no one can resist come snack time. The whole fam will be taken care of for weeks.

Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Salted Nuts

Costco

Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Salted Nuts

These days, $15 for a whopping 2.5 pounds of nuts is a pretty great deal. Make your own trail mix with this medley or simply snack on it as-is.

Quaker Instant Oatmeal Variety Pack

Costco

Quaker Instant Oatmeal Variety Pack

Though oatmeal isn't the most traditional of snacks, these small packs still make a dependable source of nutrition since they're loaded with fiber and whole grains! Whether you eat 'em for breakfast or a midnight snack, you're still going to feel fulfilled. Just $12 at Costco gets you this wonderful 52-count box!

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Costco

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Oof, peanut butter pretzels are so good. Spend $12 and get this massive 55-ounce jar for all your last-minute snacking needs, from school and work days to hikes and road trips.

Bobo's PB&Js Oat Sandwich Bars

Costco

Bobo's PB&Js Oat Sandwich Bars

These PB&J-flavored oat bars are truly addictive. Get 20 bars for $19 at Costco, and prepare to have your mind blown come snack time.

Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce

Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce

Apple sauce – it's a classic. Just $13 gets you 24 packets to stuff into lunchboxes or throw straight into the fridge.

Garden Veggie Straws

Costco

Garden Veggie Straws

These crunchy veggie straws will always hit the spot, and the best part is they offer the same saltiness and texture that regular ol' potato chips do – but are way healthier for you. This box only costs $17 for 42 snack-sized bags. Wow.

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

Costco

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

When the chocolate cravings start, they can be very hard to stop. This 3-pound jar will help you fix that. It goes for a surprising $23 at Costco!

Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies

Costco

Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies

This $14 Costco deal comes with 30 individually-wrapped servings of these delicious yogurt-covered fruit pieces. With probiotics, fiber, and no artificial ingredients, they'll cure your aching sweet tooth without bogging your body down.

Simply Protein Crispy Bar Variety Pack

Costco

Simply Protein Crispy Bar Variety Pack

Protein bars can get expensive real quick, but this box of 15 bars (hello, variety!) is just $21, making each bar roughly $1.40 each.

GoGo SqueeZ YogurtZ Variety Pack

Costco

GoGo SqueeZ YogurtZ Variety Pack

These lil' packs include a blend of low-fat yogurt and real fruit to power your day with calcium and vitamin D. Spend just $11 for 20 packs!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing grocery finds!

grocery shoppingcostcovegetariansnacksfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

travis kelce taylor swift engagement rumors
Celebrity News

The Internet's Convinced Taylor Swift Is Hiding An Engagement Ring