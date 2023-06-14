Not In NYC, LA, Or Orlando? Here’s How To Make Your Own Taco Bell Vegan Crunchwrap
Taco Bell has a notorious vegan-friendly history. My first love for their plant-based offerings came to light with the *iconic* Spicy Potato Soft Taco – IYKYK. Die-hard TB fans (like yours truly) “have long been in the know on the extensive vegan and vegetarian options” from the menu, which is why the chain has doubled down in their test kitchen to create their first fully vegan entreé: the Vegan Crunchwrap.
Flavor fanatics may be wondering – so, what makes the Vegan Crunchwrap different from the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme? A vegan seasoned beef that they’ve been developing for “years” alongside a swamp of vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce. This all-new item is built just like the OG Crunchwrap, too, with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a perfectly crunchy tostada shell that gets wrapped up in a tortilla blanket like a little baby.
That all sounded splendid to me until I read the fine print that the Taco Bell Vegan Crunchwrap is only being served in Los Angeles, New York City, and Orlando…for a limited time…while supplies last. And while that *did* crush my spirit into a million tiny unfixable pieces, I also realized that the copycat recipe community has my back. And yours, too. Check out this Vegan Crunchwrap recipe from The Edgy Veg – and make it ASAP to cure your Taco Bell woes.
What You Need to Make Taco Bell's Vegan Crunchwrap
- 4 large flour tortillas
- 2 cups vegan ground beef
- 1 package taco seasoning
- Hard tostada shells
- Vegan sour cream
- Vegan nacho cheese dip
- Vegan shredded cheese
- Shredded iceberg lettuce
- Diced tomatoes
How to Make A Vegan Crunchwrap from Taco Bell
Image via The Edgy Veg
- In a large pan over medium heat, heat your veggie ground beef with a bit of water, and taco seasoning until heated through.
- Meanwhile, ensure all your veggies are chopped, and you have your vegan nacho cheese dip and sour cream ready.
- To heat the flour tortillas, you can either microwave them for 10 seconds, or warm them in the oven. To warm them in the oven, heat your oven to 350 F, and wrap your stack of tortillas in foil. Heat the wrapped stack in the oven for about 15 minutes.
- Heat a large pan over medium heat.
- Lay your tortilla wrap out and spread a dollop of sour cream in the center.
- Top with some of the cooked vegan ground beef.
- Add a thin layer of shredded vegan cheese, then top with a hardened tostada shell.
- On top of the tostada shell, spread some warm cheese dip, and top with diced tomatoes and shredded lettuce.
- Starting with the bottom of the tortilla, fold up the edge over the center, working your way around the entire tortilla.
- If you have a spot left open in the center, just fill it in by tucking in a cut piece of another flour tortilla under the folds.
- Gently place your crunch wrap folded side down onto the heated pan, and allow it to toast for a few minutes until it's gently browned. This should take roughly 3 minutes or so.
- With a spatula, carefully flip your wrap and toast it for another 2-3 minutes.
- Serve with some hot sauce, guacamole and / or extra cheese dip on the side.
Recipe development and photography by The Edgy Veg.
