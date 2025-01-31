10 Surprisingly Decadent Costco Keto Snacks You Need In Your Kitchen

OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 31, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets.

If you’re living the keto life, Costco is basically a goldmine of low-carb, high-fat snacks that make sticking to your goals deliciously easy. They surprisingly have tons of keto-friendly finds, and I narrowed down their vast collection to the top 10 options – all of which make it feel like you're not even eating according to the keto diet.

Whether you need a quick grab-and-go option for the workday or something to curb those late-night dessert cravings, there’s no shortage of tasty, satisfying choices at Costco!

Get ready to stock up on the best keto snacks at Costco that’ll keep you fueled up and feeling great.

Kiss My Keto Gummies

Costco

Kiss My Keto Gummies

These fruity gummy bears flavored with apple, peach, and strawberry contain 2 grams of sugar, 12 grams of fiber, 0.5 grams of fat, and 3 grams net carbs to help you reach your health goals without having to skip out on the sweet stuff.

No Sugar Chocolate Mint Keto Bars

Costco

No Sugar Chocolate Mint Keto Bars

It'll be like you're eating a whole dessert once you bite into one of these chocolatey, minty keto bars – except there's surprisingly no sugar!

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

Costco

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

These lil' bites taste just like Almond Joy. You just have to give 'em a try.

Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts

Costco

Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts

High in fat and low in carbs, nuts are the ideal keto snack. Luckily, you can buy a bulk-sized bag at Costco for just $15!

Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis

Costco

Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis

Same goes for meat sticks – these sticks even have 4 grams of protein to help you put on some muscle. The mini size makes this keto snack great to put in your purse or backpack when hunger strikes.

No Sugar Dark Chocolatey Caramel Pecan Shellz

Costco

No Sugar Dark Chocolatey Caramel Pecan Shellz

These caramels are only 70 calories per piece and feature a wonderfully gooey caramel and crunchy pecan center. Yum!

Kiss My Keto Tropical Ring Gummies

Costco

Kiss My Keto Tropical Ring Gummies

Finally: the sweet treats of our childhood, made keto-friendly.

Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Snack Bites

Costco

Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Snack Bites

These snack bites contain the tastiest Korean flavors to cure any savory cravings. Plus, that 10 grams of protein per serving ain't too shabby!

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed

Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed

I could eat packs and packs and packs of dried seaweed since it's so light and healthy – perfect for complementing your keto eating. A 10-count goes for $12 at Costco right now!

No Sugar Chocolate Caramel & Peanut Metabars

Costco

No Sugar Chocolate Caramel & Peanut Metabars

These snack bars boast a whopping six layers of sweetness: caramel, peanuts, whey protein crisps, a nougat cookie, and a dark chocolate base. Then, everything's topped off with a dark chocolate coating – they sound too good!

