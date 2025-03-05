10 Vegan Costco Finds Snack Lovers Will Instantly Crave

Costco is truly vegan-friendly, and there are plenty of plant-based snacks to prove it. From protein-packed treats to crave-worthy sweets, these 10 vegan finds from Costco make snacking both easy and delicious. If you're on the hunt for more fun vegan snacks, you’re going to want to see these Costco gems – and keep ‘em stocked in your kitchen 24/7.

Scroll on for the 10 best vegan snacks Costco has to offer!

Costco Simply Protein Crispy Bars This variety pack of protein bars delivers 13 grams of protein per serving (score!), all in the tastiest flavors like peanut butter chocolate, lemon coconut, and dark chocolate almond.

Costco Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars Each one of these organic fruit bars boasts three layers of deliciousness, and they're made with all real ingredients! You'll have something different to snack on every day with the trio of fruity flavors included.

Costco Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis These tiny bites are essentially like a better-for-you version of Almond Joy, with a nugget of organic shredded coconut surrounded by a dark chocolate coating. Yum!

Costco Orgain + Justin's Peanut Butter Protein Powder You can easily use this peanut butter-flavored protein powder to give smoothies, yogurt bowls, baked goods, and so much more a nice vegan protein boost! There's 20 grams of protein in each serving to fill you up when you need it most.

Costco Kiss My Keto Tropical Ring Gummies These vegan (and keto!) gummy candies will most certainly satisfy your sweet tooth, all for less than 1 gram of sugar per serving! It's truly rare to find vegan gummies as good as these.

Costco Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix These individually-packaged bags of trail mix make 'em the perfect grab-and-go snack for road trips, hikes, camping trips, and long days running errands. The pack comes with three different vegan medleys to suit your cravings!

Costco Bobo's PB&Js Oat Sandwich Bars These oat sandwich bars are addicting. They're like a portable version of your typical PB&J, which makes snack time unbelievably easy. This box from Costco comes prepped with two different flavors – strawberry and grape – so you can switch things up on the fly.

Costco Skinny Pop Popcorn You'll practically want to inhale this 100%-vegan popcorn. Luckily, being non-GMO and only 100 calories per bag, you can do so, guilt-free.

Costco Red Delight Vegan Dark Chocolate Bars Chocolate is good, but dark chocolate is even better! This 2-pack of vegan dark chocolate comes with 30 bite-size per pack – that's 60 snacktimes total!

Costco Lenny & Larry's White Chocolate Macadamia The Complete Cookie This delicious 12-pack of Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookies carries a whopping 16 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber per cookie to satisfy your cravings for sweets.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news, grocery finds, and cooking tips!