The 16 Best Vegetarian Trader Joe’s Snacks, According To Shoppers
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you think you already know all the best vegetarian snacks at Trader Joe's, think again, because the people of Reddit has something to say about every top-tier choice you can find between the aisles. From savory picks to sweet treats(my fave!), I just discovered a ton of new and surprising finds via Reddit, and I’m a very frequent TJ’s shopper.
You’re definitely not going to want to miss these 16 vegetarian snacks at Trader Joe's on your next trip!
Trader Joe's
1. Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza
This vegetarian pizza has it going on with tons of roasted eggplant, zucchini, red onion, grilled yellow and red peppers, and garlic piled on top. One Redditor mentioned it was their favorite vegetarian find at TJ's and that they like to enjoy it with the Crumbled Goat Cheese once fully baked. Yum!
Trader Joe's
2. Crunchy Curls
The Crunchy Curls were mentioned several times because they truly make the best snack. These bites are made with lentil flour and potato starch to give a delicious but nutritious crunch.
Trader Joe's
3. Kimbap
This "veggie-forward" kimbap roll is made with Korean tofu to give it an extra boost of protein. All it takes to make is 2 short minutes in the microwave, so it's super easy to fix as a mid-day snack.
Trader Joe's
4. Mini Mushroom Tartelettes
If you're all about bite-sized snacks, the Mini Mushroom Tartelettes are perfect for you. Between a flaky crust lies so many satisfying flavors from the blend of white and shiitake mushrooms, chopped garlic and shallot, and Parmesan, cream cheese, and ricotta.
Trader Joe's
5. Almond Chipotle Dip
“This dip is my fave,” one Redditor noted about Trader Joe's Almond Chipotle Dip. You can easily use the spicy dip to dunk veggie sticks and crackers in or make it a spread for wraps and sandwiches. One user even noted that it tastes similar to Bitchin' Sauce, which goes great with everything.
Trader Joe's
6. Vegetable Bird's Nests
As a Trader Joe's OG since 2003, the Vegetable Bird's Nests are totally worth crunching on, and many Redditors noted it as their favorite vegetarian snack. The lightly-battered combination of julienned onions, carrots, and kale gets so tasty in the air fryer.
Trader Joe's
7. Thai Vegetable Gyoza
Gyoza is equally as good for a snack as it is for lunch or dinner. These dumplings are simply packed with veggies, plus they're extremely simple to make in the steamer, frying pan, or microwave.
8. Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
TJ's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies are ahh-mazing. Next time you're in need of a sweet treat, swing by their bakery section to find tons of delicious vegetarian snacks!
Trader Joe's
9. Scandinavian Swimmers
These marine-themed gummies come in all sorts of shapes that will bring you just as much joy as their sweet flavor and chewy texture will.
Trader Joe's
10. Eggplant Garlic Spread
Described as a "sleeper hit" on the Trader Joe's website, this eggplant spread can work with a variety of dishes like sandwiches, wraps, toasts, pastas, pizzas, crackers, and crostinis. Bonus points since it's absolutely vegetarian-approved!
Trader Joe's
11. Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls
No other breakfast food speaks to me quite like the classic cinnamon roll. TJ's fully organic version is no exception – they're perfectly fluffy and sweet to enjoy any time of day!
Trader Joe's
12. Vegan Banana Bread
This loaf boasts a "fabulously sweet" flavor and a "dense, moist texture" that you might not even guess is fully vegan and vegetarian if you didn't know already. Try enjoying it slice-by-slice with a smattering of nut butter and cinnamon for absolute amazingness (and a protein boost!).
Trader Joe's
13. Mini Vegetable Samosas
The Mini Vegetable Samosas came up several times as Redditors discussed their favorite vegetarian Trader Joe's snacks. They're essentially the best savory pastries around, stuffed with a "curry-like mixture" of peas, carrots, potatoes, lentils, onions, and Indian spices. They are astounding when you cook 'em in the air fryer!
Trader Joe's
14. Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos
It doesn't get more basic than a taquito when it comes to easy snacks. These frozen, pre-made rolls are made with just black beans and cheese, so all vegetarians can happily enjoy them! Trader Joe's recommends you eat them with their famed Jalapeño Sauce, which we can confirm is downright addicting.
15. Korean Scallion Pancakes
One Redditor said that TJ's Korean Scallion Pancakes are worth the try for vegetarians, especially when topped with arugula and a fried egg for a more filling snack or meal.
Trader Joe's
16. Hashbrowns
"The hash brown patties are never wrong 🤓,” one Redditor said. And it's true – these hash browns from Trader Joe's make a great snack no matter the time of day. They work well as a savory breakfast pairing or on top of salads. They're even delicious when enjoyed alone!
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Trader Joe's products!
- 65 Vegetarian Dinner Recipes To Add To Your Weekly Rotation ›
- 35 Vegetarian Lunch Ideas To Truly Brighten Your Day ›
- 17 High-Protein Trader Joe’s Finds That Aren’t All Meat ›
- Attention Vegans: This 10-Minute Trader Joe's Stir-Fry Dinner Recipe Is for You ›
- I Was Unhinged In Trader Joe’s Last Week – Let's Review My Snack Haul ›
- 23 Mouthwatering Vegetarian Meals You Can Get At Trader Joe's ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.