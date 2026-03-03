While we’ve been keeping our finger on the pulse of the ‘cottagecore’ fashion trend for several years now (we have Bridgerton to thank for that), it’s matured quite a bit from its previous iterations. Where cottagecore dress styles of the past embraced overly-ruffled, doll-like details nearing kitschy territory, this season’s best finds feature a more refined elegance. Most importantly, we’re eying spring dresses that feel more like heirlooms than fast fashion finds.

Whether you’re hosting a garden party or heading to a fancy picnic in the park, these 7 spring dresses balance nostalgic charm with the right amount of modern edge required to keep your look on-point.

Free People Free People Sweet Tea Maxi Dress With intricate lace and floral motifs, this airy maxi screams cottagecore. It flutters and flows in the breeze perfectly, plus, you won't have to worry about any extra coverage because it comes with a slip to wear underneath the piece. It makes us want to lay out in the sun alongside a good book and plenty of fresh fruit, as we deserve.

For Love & Lemons For Love & Lemons Scotch Bonnet Gingham Mini Dress This mini moment reflects the time period 'cottagecore' is inspired by, reflecting the influence via mostly modest coverage and a fairly simple silhouette. It's still super flattering, thanks to the fitted bodice and shirring around the hips. The tiny bow on the front is the perfect touch of femininity. To complete the look, we'd style this pick with a delicate tie bonnet (or bandana) and satin ballet flats.

Adrianna Papell Adrianna Papell Cotton Vintage Floral Midi Sundress The magic of this spring dress is all in the vintage-inspired pattern and dropped waistline that add to its eye-catching factor. The square neckline is universally flattering, and if you're looking to depart from the traditional white or cream cottagecore dress, this is it.

Dôen Dôen Ischia Dress This jaw-dropping dress feels utterly princess-worthy, which is why it belongs in your wardrobe this spring. It's made of a soft and lightweight blend of organic cotton and viscose to keep you feeling cool in warmer temps. The details included in the waist up on this number are downright dreamy, from the adjustable waistline to the cinching tie that lies along the shoulders and chest. We are obsessed.

Free People Free People Clarise Mini Dress This breezy mini dress comes with a ruffled neckline, puff sleeves, and a mix of lace and mesh inlays to deliver a modern take on the cottagecore trend. Again, don't be afraid to work with more color for the trend. Lighter pastel hues like this serene green are a great start. From there, pair the dress with some tall riding boots and your go-to spring bag, preferably a woven style. So stunning.

LoveShackFancy LoveShackFancy Aurela Floral Cotton Midi Dress Florals! Lace! Fancy tiering! This midi dress has it all, especially when it comes to a spring-ready flower pattern that never fails. The seaming and contrasting trim throughout simultaneously help shape your look and flatter your figure.

Böhme Böhme Tracie Sheer Midi Dress With a bit bolder floral shapes, this monochromatic midi dress is met with a ruched waistline and subtle puff sleeves that hint at the 'Regency era' that's so crucial for the cottagecore aesthetic we know today. It's definitely modern nonetheless, so your look won't feel too out of place. We're especially loving the black bow for contrast and just a bit of edge.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.