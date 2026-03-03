Live out your Bridgerton dreams in these gorgeous frocks.
7 'Cottagecore' Spring Dresses For Your First Garden Party Of 2026
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
While we’ve been keeping our finger on the pulse of the ‘cottagecore’ fashion trend for several years now (we have Bridgerton to thank for that), it’s matured quite a bit from its previous iterations. Where cottagecore dress styles of the past embraced overly-ruffled, doll-like details nearing kitschy territory, this season’s best finds feature a more refined elegance. Most importantly, we’re eying spring dresses that feel more like heirlooms than fast fashion finds.
Whether you’re hosting a garden party or heading to a fancy picnic in the park, these 7 spring dresses balance nostalgic charm with the right amount of modern edge required to keep your look on-point.
Free People
Free People Sweet Tea Maxi Dress
With intricate lace and floral motifs, this airy maxi screams cottagecore. It flutters and flows in the breeze perfectly, plus, you won't have to worry about any extra coverage because it comes with a slip to wear underneath the piece. It makes us want to lay out in the sun alongside a good book and plenty of fresh fruit, as we deserve.
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Scotch Bonnet Gingham Mini Dress
This mini moment reflects the time period 'cottagecore' is inspired by, reflecting the influence via mostly modest coverage and a fairly simple silhouette. It's still super flattering, thanks to the fitted bodice and shirring around the hips. The tiny bow on the front is the perfect touch of femininity. To complete the look, we'd style this pick with a delicate tie bonnet (or bandana) and satin ballet flats.
Adrianna Papell
Adrianna Papell Cotton Vintage Floral Midi Sundress
The magic of this spring dress is all in the vintage-inspired pattern and dropped waistline that add to its eye-catching factor. The square neckline is universally flattering, and if you're looking to depart from the traditional white or cream cottagecore dress, this is it.
Dôen
Dôen Ischia Dress
This jaw-dropping dress feels utterly princess-worthy, which is why it belongs in your wardrobe this spring. It's made of a soft and lightweight blend of organic cotton and viscose to keep you feeling cool in warmer temps. The details included in the waist up on this number are downright dreamy, from the adjustable waistline to the cinching tie that lies along the shoulders and chest. We are obsessed.
Free People
Free People Clarise Mini Dress
This breezy mini dress comes with a ruffled neckline, puff sleeves, and a mix of lace and mesh inlays to deliver a modern take on the cottagecore trend. Again, don't be afraid to work with more color for the trend. Lighter pastel hues like this serene green are a great start. From there, pair the dress with some tall riding boots and your go-to spring bag, preferably a woven style. So stunning.
LoveShackFancy
LoveShackFancy Aurela Floral Cotton Midi Dress
Florals! Lace! Fancy tiering! This midi dress has it all, especially when it comes to a spring-ready flower pattern that never fails. The seaming and contrasting trim throughout simultaneously help shape your look and flatter your figure.
Böhme
Böhme Tracie Sheer Midi Dress
With a bit bolder floral shapes, this monochromatic midi dress is met with a ruched waistline and subtle puff sleeves that hint at the 'Regency era' that's so crucial for the cottagecore aesthetic we know today. It's definitely modern nonetheless, so your look won't feel too out of place. We're especially loving the black bow for contrast and just a bit of edge.
