22 Elegant Engagement Photo Outfits I'm Head Over Heels About
Being engaged is a truly special time — you’ve found the person you want to marry, you have your dream ring, and you’ve probably taken a lot of photos already...so what’s a few more?
Whether you choose to do an engagement photoshoot soon after saying YES, or you wait until the big day is a little closer, you’ll need to find the perfect outfit. Engagement photos don’t call for a look as formal as your wedding dress, but they are an opportunity to choose something more fun than you would for a bridal shower.
Love the idea of a bridal jumpsuit, but don’t want to commit to it on the big day? Getting married at a country club, but know you’re a cottagecore girlie at heart? Let your personal style shine here! From one bride-to-be to another, here are the best white outfits to wear for your engagement photos.
When should you do engagement photos?
Engagement photos can be taken anytime before your wedding, from right after you get engaged to just a few months before your wedding date. Every photographer manages their schedule differently, so make sure you communicate with them in advance to ensure they have enough time to edit the photos if you're planning to use them in invitations or on your wedding website.
How much should I budget for engagement photos?
Prices for engagement photos will vary depending on the photographer you choose. Prepare to budget $500 on the low end and up to $2,000 for a larger package or more extensive photoshoot.
What colors should I wear for engagement photos?
The best engagement photos give off light and airy vibes, so plan for an outfit in a white or muted shade (peach, taupe, light blue, or any pastels) if that's your goal. We recommend white for a classic pick that won't clash with your background.
Short & Sweet White Dresses
For Love & Lemons Leighton Mini Dress ($288)
The beauty of this fit-and-flare dress is all in the details, most notably the 3D floral embroidery, whimsical puff sleeves, and dramatic neckline & open back.
Selkie Ivory Bebe Bloom Dress ($375)
There's nothing more magical than a Selkie dress! Become the main character of your own fairytale with this dreamy mini dress.
Splendid Eyelet Mini Dress ($131, was $188)
Allover eyelet details give this soft-yet-structured mini some added dimension.
Francesca's Nina Jacquard Mini Dress ($45, was $80)
This vintage-inspired dress will hold it's shape for every pose.
NA-KD Slit Mini Dress ($55)
If white is feeling a little too white, opt for an off-white dress instead.
LoveShackFancy Quincy Mini Dress ($425)
Ruffles and lace detail make this a girly, yet playful, option.
Long White Dresses
Anthropologie Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition ($220)
Fun fact: This is Anthropologie's bestselling and best-reviewed dress ever. We can certainly see why!
Lily Silk Vivi Knit Dress ($249)
This luxe pleated dress is giving off major carefree French girl vibes! Wear it for your engagement photos and bring it along for your next trip to Paris.
BCBGMAXAZRIA Topanga Cutout Evening Gown ($149, was $498)
We love a gown with cutout detail, especially when there are sequins involved!
Praerie Jenny Dress ($228)
The romantic silhouette and corset-inspired lace bodice make this Praerie dress a must-have — for both your engagement photos, and beyond.
ASTR Jasmine Floral Dress ($168)
We love the delicate floral background and sheer details in this fitted dress.
Marcella Manhattan Sleeveless Midi Dress ($98)
Sleek city brides-to-be will love this fitted one-shoulder dress, thanks to the ultra-cool wrap-around neckline.
NA-KD Halter Dress ($70)
The midi has just enough structure to look put together while maintaining your cool girl vibe (whether you're internally screaming out of excitement is irrelevant).
White Jumpsuits
Etica Zeta Carpenter Jumpsuit ($268)
For the Cool Bride™ — case in point: I own this jumpsuit, and I've never felt cooler than when I'm wearing it!
Nadine Merabi Bella White Jumpsuit ($455)
Fact: You can never have enough lace — especially during wedding season! This Nadine Merabi stunner is the only evidence we need to lean into all the lacy goodness.
Petal + Pup Tahari Jumpsuit ($99)
Business on the top, party on the bottom! This wide leg jumpsuit will flow gracefully as you photogenically frolic with your soulmate.
White Sets
Free People Augusta Set ($118)
For the casual bride envisioning beachside engagement photos, you can't go wrong with this textured, flowy.
Two Sisters Celine Set ($160)
This ultra-feminine set features allover lace detail without being too fussy.
Lucy In The Sky Eve Floral Set ($56)
Fun and flirty, this daisy-embellished set was designed for the eternal flower child.
Leoce Marigold Top ($81) & Daisy Skirt ($162)
We love a fitted top and full skirt combo! With a collection full of cute 'fits like these, this Capetown-based brand is most certainly one to watch.
Princess Polly Martha Set ($75)
This textured set is a minimalist's dream!
ASTR Nuria Puff Sleeve Top ($88) & Amiah High Waist Shorts ($88)
Stay cool & collected with a breezy top and short set.
