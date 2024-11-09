Yep, 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Just Killed Off THAT Character
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Major Outer Banks season 4 part 2 spoilers ahead. Like, the biggest spoiler of the whole series.
Outer Banks season 4 has come and gone, and after just completely weeping during the finale, I'm ready to commune with my fellow heartbroken Pogues. We've had four seasons of crazy adventures around the OBX (and around the world), and after surviving yet another storm, finally finding the Blue Crown, and even beginning a reconciliation with Rafe, we had to say goodbye to one of the Pogues during part 2— and I'm so genuinely upset I don't know if I can watch the show again. Here's what actually happened during that insane Outer Banks season 4 ending.
- Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premiered on Netflix November 7.
- Among various plot twists, the series shocked viewers by killing off one fan favorite character.
- Here's why the tragedy was "the overarching plan for the show."
Is Rudy Pankow leaving OBX?
After traveling to Morocco to find the Blue Crown, the Pogues (and Rafe, who I guess is a Pogue now??) once again find themselves in a race against Chandler Groff and Dalia & Lightener. Our favorite couples get some quality time, like JJ and Kiara talking about the legend that the crown grants wishes, but right when the group finally starts to crack the treasure map, a sand storm splits them up: Sarah and John B. running from Dalia's men, and Pope and Cleo holding off Lightener while JJ and Kiara find the crown.
And things look up when JJ actually does find the crown! And he and Kiara escape Dalia! But when they run into Groff, who holds Kiara at knifepoint, JJ is forced to choose between the crown and the girl he loves. He willingly gives the crown up, pulling Kiara to safety in a heartbreaking parallel to their sweet hug from season 1. And in a moment of heartless cruelty, Groff stabs JJ anyway, leaving him in Kiara's arms as Groff runs away with the treasure.
It's truly one of the most devastating scenes in recent TV. Kie sits with JJ as he struggles to breathe and he asks her to take care of the other Pogues before telling her he already got his wish — her. They say one final "I love you" and JJ dies. I'm not exaggerating when I tell you I was weeping.
"It’s something that's engineered to be gratuitous," showrunner Shannon Burke told EW. "JJ totally is at peace, that’s the intent. He’s gotten past this. He’s been in a bad place and has been spinning for a lot of the season...And you feel when he comes back [after saving Sarah] that he’s in a better place and that there’s a long and bright future with him and Kiara, so it makes it extra tragic, what happens." Yeah, Shannon, you could say that.
“We wanted to begin in a place of innocence and then go to a place that at least one point to go is really dark for [the kids], and then have them come out of it," he adds in a Deadline interview. "That’s the overarching plan for the show. It was always JJ that was going to be, we just weren’t sure how we were going to play it.”
Is JJ coming back in season 5?
I'm simultaneously pissed and very impressed with this finale. JJ's death immediately started trending on social media, and the fact that a single scene could get such a visceral reaction from millions of fans shows how much we care about this character. And the realization that burying him in Morocco fulfills his greatest fear of being left alone?? I can't handle it.
Despite the fact John B. checks JJ's pulse and we can see Rafe digging JJ's grave in the sand, some fans are hoping the show will bring him back after Ward, Big John, and Sarah have all technically returned from the dead. The show hasn't forayed into true supernatural territory yet, but if the crown really does grant Kie and rest of the Pogues a wish? I'm certain they'd wish JJ back to life.
"Why would they create a treasure with the power of invincibility and wishes if it wasn’t significant?" one X user says in a viral thread. "So either Chandler finds JJ's body in Morocco and uses the crown on him or Kie / the Pogues will wish for JJ's life back."
Stranger Things 4 brought a version of Billy (Dacre Montgomery) back to haunt Sadie Sink's Max, so at the very least we could see memories or scenes with JJ we've never seen before. "I wouldn’t put [Rudy Pankow's return] out of the realm of possibility, Shannon told EW. "I wouldn’t say for sure but I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened."
Is Sarah pregnant in OBX 4?
With the "death of the fandom's favorite character" of it all, you might have forgotten that yes — Sarah Cameron is pregnant! Season 5 is sure to give us some more info about the baby and parents-to-be, but considering JJ, who's the baby's godfather, suggested his name is a great gender-neutral option, there's a chance we already know the baby's name ;). It would be the perfect way to honor him TBH.
What's up with the rest of the Pogues?
In addition to Sarah's pregnancy, she also finally starts to make up with Rafe, who finds himself stuck with the Pogues in Morocco. Cleo has somewhat avenged Terrance's murder with Lightener's death — even though Pope's the one who will take the fall for it. Killing one of this season's bad guys was a huge step for Pope since John B. wasn't able to pull the trigger. And considering Pope is still on the run from the cops AND the Marines are waiting on him I have no idea what's in store for him next season.
But the showrunners did give us a clue as to what the final season of Outer Banks will revolve around: revenge.
What's going to happen in Outer Banks season 5?
“[Revenge] is where we start but I think it will go through different iterations,” Jonas Pate says (via Deadline). “If you look at The Count of Monte Cristo, one of the greatest revenge stories, you start with revenge, but it goes to understanding and forgiveness, so revenge goes on to different iterations of that, but revenge is where we start for sure.”
In the final moments of the Outer Banks season 4 ending, the Pogues sit around a fire in the aftermath of JJ's death. And when they finally acknowledge that JJ wouldn't rest until he had avenged them, Kiara vows to get even and it's one of the most chilling moments of her entire character arc.
"What’s interesting about her is she’s this 'save the turtles, save the dolphins' kind of person, and when you see her at the end of [season] 4, she definitely does not look that like anymore," Shannon Burke tells EW. "She has turned into a different person and we’re excited for that and [Madison Bailey's] really excited for that."
"We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent," co-creators Josh and Jonas Pates tell Netflix. "JJ's death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do."
What did you think of the Outer Banks season 4 ending? Let us know on Instagram.
