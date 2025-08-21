Fall, AKA everyone's favorite season (it seems), is the perfect excuse to refresh your home with cozy, seasonal touches. The best part? You don’t need to do a full home decor makeover — just a few thoughtful swaps can turn your space into a warm, autumn-ready haven. Think of it like a capsule wardrobe, but for your home. With this fall “Cozy Capsule” of throws, pillows, candles, lighting and art, your home will feel instantly refreshed — without clutter or overspending.

Scroll to see your perfect fall decor “Cozy Capsule” shopping list!

1. Wall Art That Embraces The Season Target Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Landscape Lake Burlap Wall Art Swapping out your wall art is an easy way to shift your space into the season. Think warm-toned abstracts, nature-inspired prints, or vintage botanicals that bring in those autumn vibes without feeling too literal. Even a simple frame swap — like wood or brass — can cozy things up.

Amazon Vintage Botanical Wall Art Prints Set of 2

Etsy Etsy Cottage Core Vintage Floral Wall Art

2. Throws That Double As Decor Anthropologie Anthropologie Sunset Check Merino Wool Throw A great throw is equal parts cozy and decorative. Drape one over the sofa, tuck it at the foot of your bed, or pile a few in a basket by the fire for instant coziness.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Bobble Striped Knit Throw

Etsy Etsy Purple Tartan Plaid Wool Throw

3. Pillows For An Easy Update Amazon Amazon Decorative Linen Fringe Throw Pillow, Set of 2 Throw pillows are the fastest (and cheapest!) way to shift your space into fall. Swap summer’s lights and brights for earthy hues like mustard, rust, or deep green.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Jacquard Tree Pillow

Amazon Amazon Double Stitch Checkered Throw Pillow Cover

4. Candles That Smell Like Fall Anthropologie Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Capiz Jar Candle Candles are basically fall’s signature accessory. Pick scents that lean cozy and nostalgic — apple cider, pumpkin spice, or warm woods.

Etsy Etsy Apple Harvest Soy Candle

CB2 CB2 Coco Round Smoked Amber Glass Candle Holder

5. Lighting That Warms The Room Target Threshold x Studio McGee Ceramic Table Lamp When the days get shorter, warm lighting is everything. A new table lamp or a new shade can instantly change the mood.

UO UO Watercolor Striped Drum Lamp Shade

Anthropologie Anthropologie Polly Scallop Shaded Floor Lamp

6. Rugs That Make It All Cozy West Elm Pierce & Ward Windowpane Check Handwoven Wool Rug A cozy rug is the ultimate fall upgrade. Layering in rich textures — like wool, jute, or shag — instantly makes a space feel warmer and more inviting. Try a patterned runner in the kitchen, a vintage-inspired area rug in the living room, or even a plush shag in the bedroom.

Rugs USA Rugs USA Southwest Striped Wool Rug

Birch Lane Birch Lane Hand Woven Jute Area Rug (Beige/Mustard)

