Want your bedroom to give full-on fall vibes this coming season? Anthropologie is here for everything you need to create a cozy oasis. In fact, they just dropped so many swoon-worthy decor pieces that’ll fit right in with your current set-up! From bedding finds to chic accents for your walls , these Anthropologie bedroom decor gems will make you want to curl up with a blanket and a good book the moment you see ‘em.

Shop our 10 favorite Anthropologie bedroom decor finds for fall below!

Anthropologie Maeve Organic Cotton Sateen Printed Sheet Set Gingham instantly adds so much coziness to a space, so if you're looking to refresh your bedspread for fall, this sheet set is a fantastic place to start. Plus, since it's fairly neutral, it'll go with whatever else your bedroom's already got going on.

Anthropologie Velvet Stripe Pillow Cover This pillow cover is truly serving the entire typical fall color palette. Warm tones are the name of the game, and this find will easily coordinate with any bedspread or sofa for the season.

Anthropologie The Gleaming Primrose Vanity Mirror This ornate mirror is downright adorable no matter the season, but it'll infuse your vanity with vintage-inspired vibes for fall, helping create a cozier atmosphere. Other than that, it makes getting ready in the morning that much more special.

Anthropologie Clara Wood Side Table And when it comes to vintage vibes, this side table's got it down. It's truly timeless and provides a nice palette to add curated book stacks, nifty flower pots, or even a fun lamp to.

Anthropologie Animal Icon Photo Holder: Dog Edition Any dog lover needs one of these photo holders in their life! This fall is the perfect time to add it to your decor collection for displaying everything from notecards and Polaroids to written recipes and love notes.

Anthropologie Taylor Organic Cotton Percale Embroidered Duvet This plum-colored cotton duvet is the epitome of 'cozy.' Not only does the smooth hue feel perfect for the fall season, you can get even more comfy knowing the fabric is already worn in a bit, thanks to a technique called peaching that involves lightly sanding the fabric to create a soft, velvety feel.

Anthropologie Louisa Monogram Gallery Wall Charm Available in every letter of the alphabet, this wall hanging can be used to spell out a name or phrase, or you could rock with a minimalist vibe by hanging a single letter relating to your name. Either way, the gold finish will definitely elevate your fall decor.

Anthropologie The Gather Candle by Anthropologie: Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla It's not fall if there's not at least one pumpkin-scented candle out and about inside your home. We adore this one because it smells heavenly and looks chic, thanks to the tortoiseshell glass.

Anthropologie Piglet In Bed Linen Blend Duvet Cover The soft linen feel of this duvet cover will make you never want to leave your bed – ideal for lazy fall weekends!

Anthropologie Saddle Wool Blend Throw Blanket If the temps drop a ton where you are come fall, this wool blanket with a neutral colorway will keep you wam, all while looking luxe.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more adorable fall decor pieces!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.