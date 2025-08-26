I came back from Santa Fe feeling so inspired after soaking in all the art. The moment I got home, I hopped on Etsy to add a little Southwestern flair to my space (think modern desert vibes, not the ’90s version). Atelier Juno delivered: three gorgeous prints, including a vibrant poppy watercolor, a dreamy pink cactus flower, and a Woodland Otomi design with a Scandinavian twist. Shop owner Laura sources vintage art, digitizes it, and cleans it up so it’s ready for your walls.

Wall art is one of the easiest ways to revive your home without blowing your budget or knocking down walls. Here are more Etsy sellers worth exploring — you might find exactly what you’ve been hunting for… or something totally unexpected.

Here's all the best Etsy wall art perfect for your home decor this year!

Etsy For Studio McGee Fans: Plank and Pillow Charlotte, N.C.-based Brooke and Henry launched Plank & Pillow as a passion project based on their love for beautiful, lived-in spaces. You'll find vintage landscapes and scenes of nature, from nautical to woodland, for homes that tell a story.

Etsy For Earthy-Modern Spaces: Soma Prints Add a pop of color to your neutral space with these earthy, modern-meets-Scandi prints by Finnish graphic designer Suvi-Maria. They’re the perfect balance of nature, vintage color, and cozy charm.

Etsy For Nancy Meyers Coastal Decor: Eleni Hannula Studio Painter Eleni creates oil paintings inspired by classic storybooks, vintage finds, and cozy cottagecore interiors. You can find originals to prints (frames not included). Also check out artist Jorey Hurley for unique coastal inspiration.

Etsy For Maximalists: TerracottaNoon For lovers of bold, colorful style, TerracottaNoon is a maximalist’s dream. Artist Sienna blends retro ’70s florals, geometric shapes, and bold graphics with playful Y2K vibes, creating prints that give any space retro charm, fun energy, and statement-making personality.



Etsy For Japandi Decor: Yuki Art Prints Tunc, a trained architect, and his wife design and curate Japanese-leaning poster art as well as prints from classic artists like Monet and Rothko.



Etsy For Mediterranean Inspiration: Funky Club Posters Ernestas creates eclectic, modern posters designed to spark joy — from hand-drawn originals to retro-inspired food and drink illustrations with a Mediterranean twist. Playful yet stylish, they're perfect for adding warmth and character to your space.



Etsy For Mood-Boosting Spaces: Calm Studio Prints Owner and designer Gustas creates beautifully hand-drawn digital prints that promote mindfulness, positivity, love, and serenity — perfect for turning your home, office, or personal sanctuary into a calming, inspiring space.

Etsy For Eclectic Decor: Harmony Pixels Designer Harmony brings a whimsical touch to any wall with digital prints spanning vintage art, delicate line drawings, abstract pieces, and boho-inspired designs. Her curated bundles make creating a cohesive, whimsical gallery wall so easy.

Etsy For Travel Lovers: Mapsico If you love to travel or want to display your hometown pride, Lena creates art that celebrates cities, big and small — those meaningful places that make you smile every time you see them.



Etsy For Scandinavian Design: Gallery Downtown Owner, illustrator, and curator Enes Guler runs a small Istanbul shop specializing in Nordic-Scandinavian minimalist art —clean, calming designs that bring a sense of balance and simplicity to any space.

Etsy For Boho Spaces: Pembroke Prints This Canada-based artist offers a range of styles — from mystical folk prints like this one to surrealist, western, and magazine-inspired posters — designed to bring a unique take to your space.

Etsy For Mid-Century Decor: Home Poster Decor Couple Simone and Luiz offer exclusive matchbox prints from cities and hotels for a chic ’60s mid-century aesthetic, alongside works featuring iconic artists from Bauhaus to Warhol — perfect for adding retro vibes with an art-world edge.



Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more charming decor finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.