'The Testaments' Trailer: Chase Infiniti Changes Everything in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Sequel

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the best, yet eerily specific dystopian shows we've watched which is why we couldn't wait to see Offred get her sweet revenge. It's without a doubt Margaret Atwood's most memorable books so we're excited The Testaments, the sequel to the exhilarating series, is in the works! Adaptations can be a hit or miss, but we have high hopes for this one based on how its predecessors had us glued to TV screens.

Learn everything we know about the highly-anticipated The Testaments series!

Watch the brand new trailer for 'The Testaments.' Hulu finally dropped a trailer for the new show, and it really captures the spirit, resilience, and hope that can come with adolescence. But as Agnes (Chase Infiniti) gets to know her new friend Daisy (Lucy Halliday) from Canada, she realizes that the world around her isn't as innocent or beautiful as she's always believed — and their friendship might be the key to changing everything.

Where can I watch The Testaments season 1? Hulu The Testaments premieres on Hulu on April 8, 2026.

What is The Testaments about? Euan Cherry/Getty Images The Testaments is set to follow the book's plot (via Variety) and will feature three central characters — Aunty Lydia, Agnes, and Daisy. As the Republic of Gilead continues its rampage, the intersection of their lives changes the course of history. Deadline's official synopsis of the show says it's a "coming-of-age story" that follows "a new generation of young women in Gilead, grappling with the bleak future that awaits them." The bleak part is "growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world before their indoctrination into this life." During a time where marriage is highly praised and sought after, these young girls will have to find friendship among each other and anyone who's willing to positively guide them from girlhood to being women. Not only that, but they'll have to see if they have what it takes to break free from Gilead's oppressive reign.

Who's starring in The Testaments cast with Chase Infiniti? Hulu Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) will be playing Daisy! Aside from her, Ann Dowd will be reprising her role as Aunt Lydia while Chase Infiniti will portray Agnes. Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, and Kira Guloien will be joining The Testaments. Their roles are as follows: Mabel Li as Aunt Vidala: a no-nonsense figure & heiress of the "women's sphere of Gilead"

Who's the showrunner for The Testaments? Hulu Variety confirmed Bruce Miller will bring his insightful eye from The Handmaid's Tale to The Testaments. He will also be an executive producer with Warren Littlefield (War Game) and Steve Stark (Fargo).

Read 'The Testaments' Before You Watch The Show Amazon The Testaments by Margaret Atwood PEOPLE ). premieres on April 8, 2026 (via Reread this fantastic novel before the first season

This post has been updated.

