Michaela Coel is back!

HBO's "Unforgettable" New Drama Show ‘First Day On Earth' Will Fill The 'I May Destroy You' Void In Your Life

first day on earth hbo tv show
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Danielle Forte
By Danielle ForteMar 27, 2025
Michaela Coel has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the industry, especially after her series I May Destroy You won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and five BAFTAS. And, might I add, it quite literally destroyed us – emotionally, physically, and mentally. Coel is now officially back after a four year writing hiatus – and two stints in Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – with a new series First Day on Earth.

Keep reading for the latest on HBO, A24, & BBC's First Day on Earth, written by and starring Michaela Coel.

What is First Day on Earth about?

michaela coel in i may destroy you

Laura Radford/HBO

I’m glad you asked! First Day on Earth, written, starring, and executive produced by Coel, will follow a British novelist, Henri (Michaela Coel) who's overall feeling stuck in life (same, girl). Struggling with feeling stagnant in her career, life, and relationships, Henri doesn’t pass up the opportunity to relocate to Ghana to work on a film.

She takes this opportunity as a chance to reconnect with her estranged father who lives there, and reconnect with her heritage. It sounds like an Eat, Pray, Love moment, but I fear it’s not for poor Henri, because as soon as she arrives, she realizes things aren't as they appear — or what she expected.

Coel told VarietyFirst Day on Earth is another very personal story for me which I hope will engage viewers from all over the world, and I can’t wait for audiences to go on Henri’s journey with her.”

Executive producers Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni describes the series as "shocking, funny, and unforgettable," while BBC Drama director Lindsay Salt calls it "truly original, heartfelt, hilarious, [and] poetic." Say less!

​Who's in the First Day on Earth cast?

Michaela Coel is confirmed to star as the series’ lead, though no other cast has been released. But, drum roll please, (where are my Succession fans at?!) Jesse Armstrong will also work as an executive producer on the show, which is being made by BBC, HBO, and A24. I’m in love with this series already! Check back here for a full First Day on Earth cast announcement.

I’m hooked – when does First Day on Earth come out?!

first day on earth hbo bbc a24

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait (sadly). First Day on Earth has yet to release a premiere date, and it may not be for a while, given the latest announcement was that it will begin filming this year. Hopefully we'll see the show in 2026, but stay tuned for an official First Day on Earth release date announcement.

Is First Day on Earth on Max?

First Day on Earth will be a ten-part series that will air on BBC One, and thanks to the connection to HBO, I'm expecting us to be able to stream it on Max as well. According to the BBC, Michaela rejected $1 million from Netflix for the series because the BBC offered her more creative control.

Check out The 9 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month for more.

