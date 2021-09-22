How To Be More Creative with Austin Kleon
Tapping into your creative side can feel daunting at times. How can we break through the mental barriers holding us back and just start creating? Luckily, a true creativity expert joins us for this week's podcast, Austin Kleon. Austin is a New York Times bestselling author of a trilogy of illustrated books about creativity in the digital age: Steal Like An Artist, Show Your Work!, and Keep Going.
Press play to hear Brit and Austin dive into all things creativity: from how to think of creativity as a muscle to overcoming the vulnerability of sharing your art with the world.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.