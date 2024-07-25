This Blue Mascara Makes My Eye Color Pop Like No Other
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As much as I love a natural makeup look, I can’t resist some color here and there. My one simple trick to making makeup fun again is colorful mascara. It spices up my eyes when I just want to wear something different for a day, and my favorite tube makes trying out a wash of playful color so easy once it’s only $8.
Meredith Holser
When it comes to jazzing up my daily makeup, I opt for the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara. I own two color-drenched tubes – Cobalt Blue and Deep Violet – and they are truly the most prized possessions in my makeup bag.
The straightforward applicator wand on this mascara makes adding color to any type of lashes super easy, from short lashes to straight lashes. Because of its classic, no-fuss design, I do come up against not getting the color payoff I want on the first swipe. Since my lashes are slightly dark, I typically have to apply two light layers of this mascara to achieve the colorful look I want, but it’s so worth it. I think using a lash primer could eliminate the need for multiple passes with the product, but I don’t own a primer, so I can’t exactly speak to how that’d work.
Meredith Holser
Regardless, this mascara does plump up my lashes in such a beautiful way. It claims to “build lashes up to 5 times their natural thickness,” and though I haven't done the measurements to back that up quite yet, I definitely do get the enhanced effect when it comes to the volume of my eyelashes. The color of the product becomes even more noticeable when I put it on.
The L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara was the first mascara I ever tried when I began my makeup journey as a teen, thanks to my mom’s recommendation. Once I started becoming more comfortable with the product (and putting on makeup in general), I think choosing the colorful formulas was one of the best things I could do to really make my makeup look unique. So, while I do love this product for the nostalgia factor, I love it even more for the eye-catching color it brings to my eyes.
Speaking from experience, this mascara does a really great job at staying on my lashes. It truly lasts all day long! Plus, the color never fades. I’ve even worn it from morning to midnight, and haven’t observed any noticeable flaking or fading.
Amazon
L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara
If you're looking for ways to bring more joy into your everyday makeup routine without splurging on a fancy new product, I think the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara is the perfect place to start. One tube typically costs around $8 and contains 0.27 fluid ounces of product, which in my experience, has lasted a long time, so it’s fairly low-stakes to try.. It’s easy to use, wear, and take off.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more editor-approved beauty products!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.