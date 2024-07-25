12 Breckenridge Hotels For A Dreamy Colorado Mountain Escape
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Breckenridge, Colorado, less than two hours from Denver, is a nature lover’s dream, set at the base of the Rocky Mountains. From ski-in/out resorts to cozy cabins, there are plenty of ideal stays for your bucket-list mountain escape, no matter what time of year. Stroll back in time along Main Street in the historic downtown district and admire the colorful buildings dating back to the late 1800s. Once a mining town, now you’ll find boutique shops, galleries and restaurants like the James Beard-nominated Roostalk and Radicato. Take a scenic Gondola ride up to the mountains, hike or bike to town (in warmer months), and leave your car behind as all the buses are free in town. There’s so much to do here and explore for the perfect mountain escape. Here are the best Breckenridge hotels and resorts to book on your next trip to the Breck.
Book Hyatt Vacation Club at The Ranahan
Hyatt Vacation Club at The Ranahan
This stunning escape offers skiing, boating, mountain biking, and year-round outdoor fun just outside your ranch-style hotel room or spacious apartment-style suite. Planning a group trip? Inside the residences, score a full kitchen, private balcony or patio, and fireplace for your après-ski gatherings. There's a grand indoor-outdoor pool, whirlpool spas, indoor waterslide, and a water play area for kids.
Book Gold Point Resort Breckenridge
Gold Point Resort Breckenridge
Stay in a spacious and comfortable condo near the Breckenridge Arts District with spectacular views that overlook the town. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, a large private deck, garage parking, a private ski locker, and a full kitchen. Relax at the rec center pool and on-site hot tubs after a day of hiking or skiing in the Rockies.
Book Gravity Haus
Gravity Haus
This ski-in/ski-out hotel is just a two-minute walk to Main Street. Relax in the dry sauna or soaking tubs in the mountain-side Japanese-inspired onsen, indulge in family-style meals at the on-site eatery Cabin Juice, or simply stroll to Main Street for a local beer at the Breckenridge Brewery & Pub.
Book Crystal Peak Lodge
Crystal Peak Lodge
Just steps from Breckenridge Ski Resort, Crystal Peak Lodge is the place to be for ski-in/ski-out access. Plus, it has all the après-ski amenities you need: a restaurant on-site called Sevens, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner; a spa tub and a sauna, and washers/dryers in every room so you don't have to overpack.
Book Grand Timber Lodge
Grand Timber Lodge
The condos in this luxe ski-in/out resort are conveniently located at the world-famous Breckenridge Ski Resort, just about a 10-minute walk to Main Street (there's a shuttle bus if needed!). Schedule a massage at the spa, dine at the on-site restaurant The Boot Saloon, or just chill at the indoor/outdoor swimming pools and hot tubs. There's heated underground parking in the winter to keep you warm and cozy, indoors and out.
Book The Lodge At Breckenridge
The Lodge At Breckenridge
Live the high life at one of the world's highest altitude hotels. The Lodge at Breckenridge is nestled on a forested cliff at 10,200 feet and offers newly renovated rooms with stunning views of Boreas Pass, Breckenridge Ski Resort, and the Tenmile Range. Located in the Arapaho National Forest, the Lodge is only 5 miles from historic downtown Breckenridge with a free shuttle if needed. If you prefer to stay in, visit the Traverse Restaurant & Bar for fresh, seasonal bites.
Book Marriott's Mountain Valley Lodge At Breckenridge
Marriott's Mountain Valley Lodge At Breckenridge
How stunning is the Breckenridge hotel? Book a studio or one-bedroom villa with full kitchen at this charming eco-certified ski lodge. Lap around the outdoor pool, relax in the whirlpool spa, or just gaze at the mountain views from your balcony. There's an activity room, events like free yoga or tai chi, and a rental ski shop on site.
Book The Residences at Main Street Station
The Residences at Main Street Station
Escape to this Old West-inspired resort located in the heart of the historic district. Enjoy hiking, biking, art galleries, and local breweries right outside your door. At the resort, take a dip in the heated outdoor pool, relax in the whirlpool spas, and take advantage of convenient ski and boot storage. Stay in residential-style retreats that feel like home, but maybe even better.
Book Beaver Run Resort
Beaver Run Resort
Swim up to the poolside bar in summer, ski-in/ski-out in winter, or treat yourself to a massage any time of year at this rustic-modern retreat with studios and suites and an on-site spa. Hungry after a day of skiing? Dine all day at Spencer's, which serves everything from classic breakfasts to decadent steak and lobster dinners.
Book Bluesky Breckenridge
Bluesky Breckenridge
Just three blocks off Main Street, BlueSky is the perfect mix of rustic cabin meets a vibrant downtown. There's a ski lift on the property, creating a convenient ski-in/ski-out experience right from the center of town. Book one bedroom to four bedroom condos with full kitchen, spacious living and dining areas, gas fireplace, washer and dryer, and private balcony to sip your favorite mug drink.
Book Hotel Frisco
Hotel Frisco
Big resorts not your thing? With just 20 rooms, the historic Hotel Frisco is a pet-friendly hotel that's recently been renovated under new management with cozy rooms, some with private decks, and a whimsical aesthetic. Located right on Main Street, it's a short walk to beautiful Lake Dillon.
Book River Mountain Lodge By Breckenridge Hospitality
River Mountain Lodge
This budget-friendly option located beside the beautiful Blue River offers everything from hotel rooms to four-bedroom condos, just steps from Main Street. Take the free ski shuttle for a day on the slopes or spend the day at the outdoor pool and steam room. Top off your day with a cocktail at the cozy hotel bar or sit out and enjoy by the firepit.
