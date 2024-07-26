14 Hilarious And True Quotes About Parenting Teens You'll Relate To
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I recently asked my mom if she had any hilarious quotes about parenting teens to share and she laughed 30 seconds longer than I felt comfortable with. That all but signaled that raising children who become hormonal teens is an extreme sport. I'm not there yet, but I feel like the toddler stage is a small glimpse at what to expect. Think mini tantrums about being told it's not a good idea to eat chicken nuggets and popsicles for breakfast.
If you're in the thick of motherhood, here are 14 hilarious quotes about parenting teens that'll help take the load off.
P.S. You need a ton of humor to get through the moments you feel like you want to pull your hair out!
“When your children are teenagers, it’s important to have a dog so that someone in the house is happy to see you." — Nora Ephron
“Sometimes I’m left with the distinct feeling that I’m outnumbered by my only child.” —Collen Ferrary Bader
“Bribes are the glue that kept the teenagers and the parents connected for generations.” —Gayle Forman
“The thing I like about having teens is how they make a bunch of plans because they’re ‘independent’ & then ask to borrow money.” —@sarcasticmommy4
“The scariest part of raising teenagers is remembering the stupid things you did as a teenager.” —Whitney Fleming
“Having children is like living in a frat house – nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.” — Ray Romano
“When children reach the age of sixteen, they discover the meaning of life; car keys.” — Erma Bombeck
“Having teenagers is like having a blender that’s always missing the lid.” ¸—Jim Gaffigan
“I'd love to be a Pinterest mom. But it turns out I'm more of an Amazon Prime mom.” —Anonymous
“Not all who wander are lost. Some are just moms. In Target. Hiding from their children.” —@jocieopc
“And then I thought to myself, "What's the point of cleaning if my family is going to keep living here?” —Anonymous
“Now That I’m a parent, I understand why my father was in a bad mood a lot." —Adam Sandler
“If you steal my identity, you better believe it comes with 4 kids.” —Jennay Gump
“Parenting without a sense of humor is like being an accountant who sucks at math.” —Amber Dusick
