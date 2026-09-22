'Crew Girl' Season 2 is Coming to Netflix With Even More 'Off-Campus' Vibes

Everything we know about "Juicy" 'Off-Campus' season 2.

The end of season 1 sees a few different curve balls for our favorite rowers. Teagan is finally getting her girls' rowing team, but that means she might have to drop off the boys' team. Cam is finally the leader, and it seems like his relationship with Teagan is finally gaining ground, but Josh is also sharing a moment with Teagan...in addition to dropping off the team.

I seriously didn't see that coming.

“I am beyond excited for Crew Girl season two!" Miku Martineau told Netflix. "There’s so much left to explore with the characters, the romances, and the rowing team, it’s going to be a ride for sure! All I know is that it will definitely be a packed, juicy, drama filled second season so I’m ready to get back in a boat and on camera! #teamteagan."