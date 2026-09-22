Oh this is good.
'Crew Girl' Season 2 is Coming to Netflix With Even More 'Off-Campus' Vibes
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Here's everything we know about Crew Girl season 2, coming to Netflix soon!
Everything we know about "Juicy" 'Off-Campus' season 2.
The end of season 1 sees a few different curve balls for our favorite rowers. Teagan is finally getting her girls' rowing team, but that means she might have to drop off the boys' team. Cam is finally the leader, and it seems like his relationship with Teagan is finally gaining ground, but Josh is also sharing a moment with Teagan...in addition to dropping off the team.
I seriously didn't see that coming.
“I am beyond excited for Crew Girl season two!" Miku Martineau told Netflix. "There’s so much left to explore with the characters, the romances, and the rowing team, it’s going to be a ride for sure! All I know is that it will definitely be a packed, juicy, drama filled second season so I’m ready to get back in a boat and on camera! #teamteagan."
Meet the 'Crew Girl' cast.
Crew Girl is developed at Netflix by Vivian Lin and Morwyn Brebner, and I'm simply obsessed with the cast.
The show includes Miku Martineau (Bet, Kate, Star Trek: Section 31) as Teagan, Jessica Paré as Ella, Sam Braun as Josh, Kyle Clark, as Cam, and Thomas Cadrot as Coach Hayden.
We don't have an official release date yet, but hopefully we'll see new episodes in September 2027 if we keep with the same release schedule!
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