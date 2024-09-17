15 Stylish Curtains That Will Instantly Transform Any Room
I like to think of curtains as a room's final accessory, like putting on earrings before heading for a night out. They instantly warm up a room, literally and aesthetically, and can be the statement piece or the neutral backdrop to your favorite room. They also provide privacy, blocking unwanted views and light, which is essential in bedrooms, living areas, and offices. We found 15 curtains in a slew of materials, patterns, and styles that will elevate your style and space. Make sure to measure your window’s width and height to determine the right length and width of the drapes, letting them hang to the floor or a little beyond it, and dress your rooms for fall and beyond!
CB2
CB2 Light Brown Organic Cotton Velvet Window Curtain Panel
Fall is the perfect time to swap your sheer drapes for a lush organic cotton velvet. This light brown velvet curtain panel reduces sound, darkens the room, and hangs beautifully for a luxe look.
West Elm
West Elm Laney Floral Curtain
Feeling more floral in earthy tones? This sophisticated floral pattern will elevate your windows, offer privacy, and keep light at bay. There are also two ways to hang, giving you more rod style choices.
Quince
Quince Raw Silk Curtain
These raw silk blackout curtains are low-key luxe, designed with a nubby texture rather than a high-sheen silk. Hang from the back tabs for an elegant pleated style, use the rod pocket to create a more relaxed, gathered look, or hang with a set of our curtain clips. Your choice!
Wayfair
Susanna Linen Room Darkening Curtain Panel Pair
Sometimes a room needs a touch of floral charm to bring it to life. This stunning drapery set brightens your space by letting in just the right amount of sunlight, while still maintaining your privacy.
CB2
CB2 Basketweave Natural Tan Cotton Window Curtain Panel
Get this classic look that never goes out of style with opaque cotton ivory panels that provide total privacy. Pair with sheer French-Belgian linen for a 5-star hotel look.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Zosia Curtain
This romantic floral print says demure all over it. The light-filtering organic cotton panels are perfect for living spaces and offices.
Target
Threshold Blackout Velvet Window Curtain Panel
Get the best night's sleep ever with this affordable blackout curtain. The seasonal organic velvet is also super easy to care for.
Wayfair
Madison Park Anaheim Plaid Darkening Thermal Fleece Lined Curtain
It's almost fleece season! Block the breeze with this plaid panel made with warming fleece lining. The set reminds me of something you'd see in a cozy Studio McGee cabin.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Belgian Linen Flax Curtain
This best-selling curtain from PB offers the airy, breezy look of a summer panel, but its hidden secret is the blackout liner — ideal for sleep-in Saturdays.
Wayfair
Eastern Accents Kelso Viscose Room Darkening Curtain Panel
The timeless check pattern adds a touch of classic style to any room, while the built-in liner ensures your space stays perfectly dark for sleep and movie-night coziness.
IKEA
IKEA GLANSHAGTORN Panel
Bring in a burst of green or orange color this season with IKEA's plaid curtains that also filter light, perfect for playrooms and dorms.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Ella Vine Floral Window Panel
This semi-sheer fabric filters light through your space in an eye-catching floral vines print. It's OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified cotton and machine washable.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Pieced Stripe Curtain
Have a little fun with stripes pieced together with zig-zag stitching. This light-filtering curtains adds a pop of pattern to any room.
Made Trade
Made Trade Grid-Stitch Curtain Panel
Made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, this embroidered curtain allows some light to pass through while providing privacy. Love the grid pattern!
Etsy
Etsy Minimalist French Country Drapes
Get the French Country look with this minimalist floral linen curtains that you can customize to your room's needs. So sweet!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.