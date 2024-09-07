We Found 16 Of The Coziest Blankets From Amazon To Curl Up With This Fall
Fall decorhas the ability to transform any room from drab to cozy with a few key accent pieces, but we have our eyes on the only things that truly make couch or bed rotting worth it — throw blankets. We know comforters and bedding sets are great and all, but who wants to lug their comforter to their couch every day?
We could use something that's a little more lightweight and allows us to curl up with our new bookssans getting overheated. If that's up your alley, here's 16 of the coziest blankets we've found on Amazon!
Amazon
Snuggle Sac Leopard Print Throw Blanket
If you look at this throw blanket too quick, you might miss its low key leopard pattern. It almost looks like a random circle designs instead of the fashionable fall print we're used to, but that's what we love about it. It's also ultra soft and comes packaged with a nice ribbon around it.
You can wash it after you've spent one too many cozy nights cuddling underneath it and dry it on a no-heat cycle.
Amazon
Bedsure Sage Green Throw Blanket
This gorgeous throw blanket has the best premium microfiber you've ever felt. It's also lightweight, so it won't feel like you're wrapped tight inside of a pizza oven. Oh, and the dying techniques used for this sage color makes this throw blanket practically fade-resistant.
Amazon
Bedsure Ultra Soft Throw Blanket
If you've never had a reversible throw blanket before, it's time to join the dark side. All jokes aside, one side is completely fleece while the other has a luxe sherpa texture you'll enjoy. That's double the fluffiness and nap-inducing warmth!
Amazon
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
Made of 100% polyester, this throw blanket is as soft as it is durable. We think the checkered design makes it great for college students who'll be on campus during the cooler months. It's perfect for those late night study sessions where you need to stay warm while you flip through flash cards with your roomies.
Amazon
Exclusivo Mezcla Fleece Throw Blanket
This microfiber polyester throw blanket is the lightweight, yet warm reading companion you need this fall. It has a jacquard pattern on one side, while the other is made of smooth flannel. That's all we need to hear!
Amazon
Maetoow Chenille Chunky Knit Throw Blanket
Everyone doesn't love polyester, so we have something that we think you'll like way better — a 100% chenille chunky knit blanket! The density of has been increased, meaning the knit is less loose and less likely to shed. That's always good news for anyone who doesn't want to find remnants of their blanket on their sofa or bed sheets.
Amazon
LURKA Checkered Throw Blanket
This lightweight, checkered blanket isn't just the softest living room addition you can snag right now — it also has temperature-regulating properties! Don't be surprised if you find your fur baby curled up on it, though. They may claim it before you have a chance to read the next book in your TBR stash.
Amazon
DISSA Yellow Fleece Throw Blanket
"The best throw blanket doesn't exist" won't leave your mouth once this fleece option arrives at your doorstep. It has the comfiest microfiber flannel design that makes it soft and lightweight, plus it's easy to clean.
Toss it in your washing machine on a cold cycle and tumble dry it on low heat.
Amazon
PU MEI Reversible Sherpa Throw Blanket
This is a little bigger than your average blankets, but we say the more the merrier! Sherpa and flannel seem to be key to most of the cozy blankets we've found which is why you'll find them on either side of this throw!
Amazon
Puncuntex Super Soft Throw Blanket
Everyone needs at least one dark green throw blanket in their lives because it's one of the best fall colors (excuse our bias).
The plush microfiber is not only soft and breathable, but the color is also fade-resistant. It can give an otherwise minimalist living room a pop of color!
Amazon
Bedsure Cable Knit Throw Blanket
This farmhouse style blanket looks like it's meant for cozy evenings in the front of the fireplace. Even if you don't have a fireplace, we can see you sipping hot cocoa on your patio or balcony with this blanket draped around your shoulders.
Amazon
Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Throw Blanket
We can't stop thinking about Bambi while looking at this blanket, but luckily no animals were harmed while making it. It's another reversible design that has faux rabbit fur on one side and teddy sherpa on the other.
You'll get all the warmth that hibernating mammals have when they're resting — without the animal cruelty part.
Amazon
BEDELITE Fleece Blanket
Enjoy this simple fleece blanket as you curl up in bed to binge watch the Gilmore Girls. You'll feel cozy as you relive the moments that make us question Rory Gilmore's judgement.
Amazon
YUSOKI Sherpa Throw Blanket
Match your new pumpkin throw pillows from Amazon with this sherpa blanket! It's a little heavier than typical throw blankets, but that's not a bad thing if you want to create a little cocoon to read your book in.
Amazon
Blagic Knitted Throw Blanket
Made of 100% acrylic fabric, this silky blanket is fluffy and resistant to the sun's rays! It has an abstract design that feels vintage and might remind you of the blankets you used to fall asleep under at your grandparents' home.
Amazon
EVERGRACE Zebra Print Throw Blanket
This feather yarn blanket has all the makings of a stylish, yet cozy home decor piece. But, don't let the lightweight design fool you.
You'll still get the warmth you need and can trust that the Oeko-tex standard 100 certified rating means you have one of the best blankets on the market.
Visit our Amazon storefront for more fall decor picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Amazon
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.