12 Cute Bluetooth Speakers That Double As Home Decor
If you're anything like me, you have music playing in the background at all times. It's true...I like to pretend I'm in a movie while cycling my Spotify playlists on the train, in the car, and at work. But sometimes, a singular phone or laptop speaker just doesn't cut it for the sake of the vibes. I want a speaker that sounds good and looks good. Luckily, there's a handful of actually attractive options that can tolerate me playing Taylor Swift'sMidnights five times in a row. Check out the best cute bluetooth speaker picks below, so you can shamelessly jam along to your tunes without sacrificing style at home!
Image via Modrngy
Modrngy Bonsai Table Lamp Speaker ($180)
If your home decor style leans toward simple, elegant details, this bluetooth speaker is the one for you. It sits like a tree on a shiny branch to boost your current plays while emitting a soft glow for ultra cozy vibes.
Image via Amazon
Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker ($100)
This bluetooth speaker is sure to infuse your WFH days with joy. You can customize the screen's pixel art, and watch as it dances along to your fave songs!
Image via Marshall Headphones
Marshall Action III Bluetooth Speaker ($280)
This bluetooth speaker is small, but mighty. Its sound will fill any room, all while looking super sleek. Channel your inner rockstar with this design that mimics a musician's amp – we'll be playing the Daisy Jones & The Six soundtrack on this one exclusively.
Image via JBL
JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth Speaker ($250)
This multicolor light-up bluetooth speaker from JBL is the right match for more colorful, eclectic interiors. The vibrant lights move along with the dynamics of your music for some added feel-good vibes.
Image via Perigold
Daqi Concept Jingoo Bluetooth Speaker ($375)
Thanks to this cute bluetooth speaker design, you can have a literal songbird in your home. It plays your playlists with the utmost sound quality while maintaining a calm ambient light. No one would even guess this decor piece doubles as a speaker!
Image via Speaqua
Speaqua The Barnacle Pro ($70)
Not only is this bluetooth speaker speckled in colorful details, it's also 100% waterproof, so you can take your tunes outside of your home, too! It comes in a handful of different colors, so you can find the perfect shade to pair with your room.
Image via Amazon
Dosmix Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speaker ($17)
Adding nostalgic flair to your home has never been easier with this retro-style bluetooth speaker. It's fitted with bold controls to reflect old-time radios, but doesn't skip on quality audio.
Image via Coming Soon New York
Sunnylife Beach Cooler Box Sounds ($144)
Pack your picnic essentials up, and don't forget to grab your bluetooth device – no need for another speaker, this cooler already has one built-in! Your outdoor ventures have never been the same with this cute design.
Image via MOMA
Bear Portable Light & Speaker ($28)
This dual-action cordless light and bluetooth speaker is sure to enlighten your inner child with its charming bear shape.
Image via MOMA
Lexon Tykho 3 Bluetooth Radio ($60)
This bluetooth speaker design sets things straightforward with big, bold volume and power buttons. The shape recalls 90's boomboxes in a compact size – but still delivers full sound!
Image via Retrospekt
Crosley Tribute Navy AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth ($59)
We're basically drooling over this navy blue and lilac purple color pairing. It makes for a sophisticated speaker to place on your bedside table or entryway that always amplifies the songs you have on rotation.
Image via Amazon
Retro Bluetooth Speaker ($26)
Always wanted a turntable, but haven't invested in actually buying records? This gorgeous bluetooth speaker emulates a record player while only taking up half the space.
Image via Amazon
Sanpyl French Bulldog Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($29)
This dog-shaped bluetooth speaker has an excellent subwoofer to fill your bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen with lively tunes throughout the day.
