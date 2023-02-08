These 2023 Concerts Have Already Emptied Our Bank Accounts
Now that live music has been revived from its COVID-induced hibernation, we've been enjoying taking friends and partners out to see live shows. We can finally hear the tunes that we've been blasting on our playlists out in the real world. It's such a joy to sing and dance along to the music, meet new people, and witness our fave artists bring the energy in person. The vibrant buzz that concerts deliver is truly incomparable, and the festival fashion and concert style is also fun to take in as well. Concerts are especially more enjoyable if one of our favorite artists are performing, and there are so many of them coming to our city this year (*cries in empty bank account*). Check out just a few of the tours and 2023 concerts we are looking forward to the most this year!
Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Music and fashion icon Beyoncé announced her 2023 Renaissance Tour on February 1 with an absolutely jaw-dropping Instagram post. The subsequent aftermath and joyful panic has our timelines going crazy. We loved her latest album too much to not withdrawal some money for a ticket. Even if we have to sit in the nosebleeds, it’ll be all worth it for Queen Bey.
when my bank account asks me how i’m gonna pay for beyoncé tickets pic.twitter.com/c1TuVfdsi5— james grande-knowles (@jamesmercadante) February 1, 2023
The Re:SET Concert Series
The Re:SET Concert Series is most definitely the most unique show on our 2023 concert schedule, and for good reason. Appearing in twelve US cities, the series presents a group of our most-loved artists at the moment. Some of the talent playing across the country this summer includes: Boygenius, Steve Lacy, James Blake, and Toro y Moi, who we would’ve immediately got tickets for if they were playing a headline show on their own. We just can’t miss this in our city, since the artists present will be forming a powerhouse, fun-filled show!
P!NK's Summer Carnival Tour
Since we were basically raised on classic girl jams like “So What” and “Raise Your Glass”, you best believe you can catch us at P!NK’s 2023 shows. She’s a total powerhouse vocally, not to mention a strong, beautiful woman we can always look up to. We also can’t wait to see which styles she’ll rock on stage, since she’s always pioneered her own, unique personal style.
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood’s 2023 tour kicks off on February 22 in the US, and we’ve already secured our spot at one of her shows. The iconic sad girl ballad, “It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody” hasn't left our heads since its release, and seeing her ethereal self perform it live is something we need to witness. She's also joining Phoenix and Beck on their Summer Odyssey Tour, which will make for an unforgettable experience. Now, it’s just time to await the tour date so we can revel in her beauty.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
We realize queen Taylor has broken the ticket system and already sold out the majority of US stadiums for her Eras Tour, but just because you didn't get tickets doesn't mean you can’t enjoy the shows. We anxiously await the countless videos, pictures and TikToks (because you know the mega fans will be posting) we’ll be seeing this year during her iconic tour, post-Taylor’s Versions. If you were lucky enough to get tickets (and we’ll pretend we aren't jealous), this is obviously the #1 live show to look forward to in 2023.
Coachella 2023
Though it’s not just a single show, Coachella 2023 is one of our most anticipated live music events this year. Not only are the headliners amazing, (hello, Frank Ocean, where have you been hiding?) there are countless other artists that will be there. Remi Wolf, Rosalía, Charli XCX, Kaytranada and Domi & JD Beck are just a few of many talents we’re keeping our eyes on this year. And though it's an investment, being able to experience the music is going to be worth it.
me looking at my bank account after they took out the second coachella payment today pic.twitter.com/w2Ecrc3xpI— gisselle (@notgisselle7) February 2, 2023
Kali Uchis' Red Moon In Venus Tour
There's not a day where miss Kali doesn't cross our minds, and we can't complain about that. Kali Uchis is touring the US this year for her Red Moon in Venus Tour, bringing her beauty and encapsulating performance to tons of cities. It's time to start studying her discography, from summer tune "Telepatía" to her new song, "I Wish You Roses."
Big Thief's Summer Shows
Big Thief's style has always kept us feeling comforted. The group's unique songwriting style at a live show is not to be missed, which is why we've got one their summer shows lined up for our 2023. Being able to listen to the wistful sounds of songs like "Change" against a warm summer backdrop will just complete the season.
What concert are you looking forward to the most in 2023?