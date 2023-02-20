"Daisy Jones & The Six" Gives Us Perfect '70s Hair Inspo For 2023
If you read Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit 2019 novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, then you've no doubt followed the news that a limited series adaptation is coming to a screen near you this spring (to Prime Video on March 3, to be exact). We couldn't be more excited for the documentary-style show to drop, spotlighting the alluring and wild world of 1970s rock 'n' roll. We also have a hunch that the fictional miniseries is going to have one heck of a cultural impact—influencing this year's fashion, beauty, and even music trends.
From the trailer and teaser cast photos (peep below), we've already got serious hair envy thanks to the variety of mussed, low-key hair colors and styles the main characters are rocking. We got an early scoop on what went into crafting these onscreen hairstyles (plus how to recreate them yourself) from the show's colorist, Maryann Hennings. Keep reading for a full rundown on everything we know about Daisy Jones & The Six so far and how to channel the '70s revival vibes into your beauty look this spring.
Watch The New Trailer For "Daisy Jones & The Six"
Is "Daisy Jones & The Six" based on a true story?
While Daisy Jones & The Six isn't entirely based on a true story, it is loosely inspired by Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac.
What is "Daisy Jones & The Six" book about?
Daisy Jones & The Six revolves around Daisy, a young woman in 1960s L.A. who dreams of becoming a rock 'n' roll star. Her life changes forever when she crosses paths with Billy Dunne and his band The Six — they're great on their own, but the real secret to success might just be pairing them up together. The novel is told through modern-day interviews as the band looks back on both their career and their breakup.
Is "Daisy Jones & The Six" a prequel to "Malibu Rising"?
While the novel isn't considered a prequel, there are characters that appear in both books, like drummer Warren Rhodes and Mick Riva (who's also mentioned in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, another Reid book).
Who's in the cast?
Daisy Jones & The Six stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, and Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne.
Where can I watch "Daisy Jones & The Six?"
You'll be able to watch the series on Amazon Prime Video.
When does the series premiere?
The first season of Daisy Jones & The Six will drop on March 3, 2023.
Daisy Jones & The Six: Get The Look
Image via Pamela Littky/Prime Video
The characters in Daisy Jones were loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, so it only makes since that Hennings would pull inspiration from real rockstars like Diana Ross, Joan Jett, and The Rolling Stones when creating their signature looks. "I channeled Ali MacGraw in Love Story for Camila, Brigitte Bardot for Karen, and Stevie Nicks mainly inspired me for Daisy — her wavy hair was always blowing in the wind so I tried to stick with a soft wave for her bright red hair."
Similar to the way that we enjoy how a sleek bun makes us feel sophisticated or beachy waves help us feel relaxed, each character's hair reflects their individual personality.
"Your hair really signals how you want to be presented," Hennings says. "For example, in the beginning of the show, the characters are rockstars and we see that big, bright, long, curly hair. When they flash forward and show them later in life, I gave them more toned down hair colors like neutrals with creamier highlights to signify maturity."
Switching up your cut, color, and style is the perfect way to welcome a new season, especially when you're making the transition from winter layers to easy, breezy summer months.
"All the hairstyles you see in the show have a very natural, lightweight, bright look," Hennings says. "Rockstars don’t want to look like they spent half their morning doing their hair, similar to the summer when you want that effortless look to go out into the bright sunshine."
When it comes to figuring out what hair color works for you, there are a few different details to take into consideration. With blonde dye, for example, Hennings recommends bright platinum for warm skin-tones.
"For me, if you want to show confidence, you need to go bright with whatever color you want," Hennings says. "With [Karen's hair], we added some yellow to the color, which added warmth to her skin. For Daisy, she’s so full of confidence and doesn’t care what other people think, and I wanted that to come off strong, so we went with the bright red hair."
Image via Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
To get the look from your favorite characters, here are the exact colors Hennings used on the show:
- Daisy (Riley Keough): Natural Instincts Bold – Shade Copper.
- Simone (Nabiyah Be): Natural Instincts – Shade Dark Brown.
- Karen (Suki Waterhouse): Blonde It Up - Shade Platinum Blonde + BIU Luminous Pearl Toner (which refreshes color) and Shimmer Lights Shampoo And Conditioner (which prevents brassiness).
- Camila (Camila Morrone): Nice’ n Easy – Shade Medium Brown.
After you've nailed down the color, you'll want to make sure you add some fresh details to keep your new hair from looking outdated. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways that you can add modern touches while still channeling that old school look, starting with keeping your hair hydrated and healthy.
"The real difference between the looks from the 70s vs. now is conditioning and maintaining the health of your hair," Hennings says. Find a leave-in conditioner that you like (we love the Christophe Robin Hydrating Leave-In Cream), or try your hand at hair slugging. If you use heat products often, we recommend keeping the temp under 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
"Hair color, products, and equipment have come so far," Hennings adds. "Since I used hot rollers on almost all the female characters to get that 70s look, I made sure everyone used a heat protector, products that didn’t have a lot of alcohol in them, and the right irons and dryers. It’s the same looks – just shinier, healthier, and more balanced."
Healthier hair will both feel better and look shinier, which will make it way more fun to play with a variety of easy hairstyles. "Low ponytails were a big trend in the 70s and are great for wearing in the summer – we actually used them for the beach looks on the show!" Hennings says.
In addition to low ponies, try these styles:
70s-Inspired Hairstyles To Try This Year
Double Rope Braids
There were plenty of braided hairstyles in the 70s, and these tiny braids are an easy way to add detail to your hair.
Pre-Raphaelite Curls
Messy curls will never go out of style, and these long and voluminous picks will look great with everything from a peasant blouse to a tank top.
Image via A Beautiful Mess
Messy Braid
If you want your hair back from your face and off your neck, pull it into one giant braid. To get the textured look, apply a texturizing spray or dry shampoo before braiding.
Which is your favorite Daisy Jones & The Six hairstyle? Tag us with your summery hairstyles on Instagram and follow us on TikTok for more fun pop culture content!
Featured image via Lacey Terrell/Prime Video/Amazon Studios
