20 Brilliant Gift Ideas That Only Your Bestie Deserves
If you're exchanging gifts with your best friend this year, you know you'll be getting (and gifting!) something from the heart. It doesn't have to cost a fortune, but it should show them just how special they are to you. For the friends who are like family, and who we'd be lost without, here are 20 gift ideas only they'd understand.
Merit A/W 2021 The Box Set ($75)
Indulge your BFF in the perfect set of lip colors that will have them feeling polished and pretty from desk (or Zoom) to dinners and dates.
BaubleBar Crack A Smile iPhone Case ($68)
For the friend who's always on their phone, here's a personalized case they won't mind looking at all day long.
Balkwan Sunset Lamp ($25)
If they're overdue for a vacation, at least a sunset lamp will make them feel like their favorite jet-setting influencer in their own home.
Vehla Dixie Sunglasses ($160)
For the friend who's always ahead of the trends, make sure these covetable sunglasses are finally theirs.
Esym Scent Pod ($26)
These dreamy scent pods bring the benefits of natural essential oils on the go, so you can indulge a friend who deserves to relax, but never slows down.
Paddywax Enneagram Candles ($20)
Don't just get them a candle, pick up a candle that matches their personality to a T.
Skims Cozy Set ($52+)
If your bestie's a homebody, they'll love snuggling up in this cozy loungewear set (and they've probably already been dreaming about it).
Blissy Sleep Mask ($40)
Give your BFF the gift of a good night's sleep with this pretty silk sleep mask (or the complete silk sleep set).
Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earbud ($30)
For the friend who always loses their Airpods, introduce them to a more secure option, that's — dare we say — even chicer than the original.
Bala 1Lb Weight ($49)
Level up your workout buddy's next class or at-home session with these cute (and therefore, motivating!) weights.
Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup ($36 for 2)
Help you coffee-loving bestie help the planet with these reusable and adorable to-go cups.
UGG Classic Mini II Ankle Boot ($150)
For your Y2K-obsessed BFF, the one pair of shoes we all miss from the aughties.
Etsy Hand Tufted Mat ($79)
Housewarming gifts can ironically feel a bit cold for someone you're especially close to. For the best friend that just moved, a hand tufted rug is something special.
Sophie Bille Brahe Velvet Jewelry Box ($85)
For the friend who just got engaged, a beautiful place to store their prized new possession.
The Wine Savant Colorful Hand Blown Crystal Wine Glasses ($60)
If they're always hosting viewing parties, wine nights, or venting seshes, thank them with these gorgeous glasses you can share during your next heart-to-heart.
LEXON Tykho 3 FM Radio & Bluetooth® Speaker ($60)
Your friend group's designated DJ deserves a cute speaker to bring to all of your outdoor hangs.
Jonathan Adler Versailles Playing Card Set ($35)
For the friend who's always hosting, a deck of cards worth keeping on display and on hand for party games.
Izzie Self-Watering Planter ($39)
They'll never have to worry about watering their plants again with a gift that can make a plant parent out of anyone.
Etsy Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait ($34)
They might love their dog (ever so slightly) more than you, but at least you know they'll adore this gift.
Urban Outfitters Zodiac Embroidered Journal ($14)
When you're not there to chat things out together, they can let out all their feels in this pretty notebook with a personal touch.
Show us your best friend gift ideas on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for more ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 11 “Just Because” Gift Ideas for Your BFF - Brit + Co ›
- The 10 Best Gifts for Your Bestie (and You) - Brit + Co ›
- The Best Bride-to-Be Gifts for Your BFF - Brit + Co ›
- 35 Gifts for Pregnant Women They'll Love - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 11 Wedding Gift Ideas for Your BFF, The Bride - Brit + Co ›
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.