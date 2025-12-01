Cyber Monday is one of our favorite times to stalk our beauty faves to see if they’re on sale, saving us the stress of splurging on something we really love (but don’t always have the budget for). This year is proving to be super helpful in that department – tons of our go-to brands for makeup, skincare, and hair care are running great deals. If you’re also looking to restock your routine, you’ll have to be quick. A lot of the sales we’ve got our eyes on end today!

Scroll on to shop 13 stunning Cyber Monday beauty deals before they’re gone.

Ulta Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale includes tons of different promotions on makeup, skincare, hair care, and more, including 30% off Tarte products. Their Shape Tape concealer ($22, was $32) is a favorite for a reason – it covers dark circles and blemishes with ease and lasts all day long.

Sephora Youth To The People The Headliners Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser Skincare Set

Sephora is offering 30% off Ariana Grande fragrances, Youth To The People, and First Aid Beauty on Cyber Monday. This skincare set from Youth To The People ($32, was $45) comes with both a large and travel-sized bottle of the brand's cult-favorite cleanser to keep you or your giftee feelin' fresh.

Sephora First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub This 30%-off body scrub ($21, was $30) keeps KP bumps at bay by using both physical and chemical exfoliants. It's worth trying if you deal with uneven, dry skin. In fact, 95% of panelists with KP reported that the scrub made their skin feel softer than it had ever been and reported it got rid of dry, flaky skin.

Glossier Glossier Sugar + Spice Balm Dotcom Duo

Glossier’s Cyber Monday promo (their biggest sale of the year, BTW) includes up to 30% off select finds. We think this adorable lip balm duo ($23, was $25) would make a great festive stocking stuffer.

Glossier Glossier You Wardrobe This is another excellent beauty-centric stocking stuffer, namely for the fragrance-obsessed person on your list. The boxed set ($11, was $15) comes with four Glossier You scent profiles in tester-sized tubes so your gift recipient can find their perfect match and have fun playing around with all os the aromas.

Amazon IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Moisturizer Amazon's Cyber Monday deals on beauty are worth checking out this year. We found this highly-rated moisturizer on sale for $30 when it's originally a whole $59! It's formulated to target 10 visible signs of aging all while hydrating and strengthening the skin barrier.

Amazon Tatcha The Serum Stick Tatcha's famed Serum Stick that smooths under eye wrinkles instantly and over time is also on sale on Amazon this Cyber Monday for $39 (was $49). Grab it before the discount's gone!

Amazon La Roche-Posay Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum Perfect for brightening up dull skin with dark spots, this pure vitamin C serum makes an excellent addition to any skincare routine, but especially in the wintertime. It's now $34 on Amazon during Cyber Monday (was $45).

Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Level up your lashes in the new year with this convenient (and effective!) growth serum. It's on sale for a limited time for $48 (was $68).

Versed Versed Daily Recovery Rich Barrier Cream Versed is offering 25% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders $40 and over for Cyber Monday. Their simple, yet effective formulas range from moisturizers and eye creams to SPFs and lip balms. We are huge fans of this barrier cream in particular because it seals in noticeable hydration for hours and hours.

Nécessaire Nécessaire Rosemary Hair Duo

Nécessaire's Cyber Monday sale includes select products up to 25% off, which opens up the opportunity to splurge just a bit on their luxe formulas. We recommend starting with this hair duo ($77, was $96) that smells heavenly and leaves hair feeling fresh and strong.

Dieux Dieux Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Firming Moisturizer This Cyber Monday, Dieux’s sale includes up to 30% off. We adore everything they make, but this firming moisturizer ($36, was $45) feels like a special fit for wintertime since it's thick, rich, and practically banishes dry skin.

LOOPS LOOPS Variety Pack LOOPS offering 30% off sitewide on their face masks for Cyber Monday 2025. They carry formulas for a multitude of skincare concerns with each of them coming in a cute, easy to carry pack. Explore their masks with this $21 set (was $30).

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved beauty products!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.