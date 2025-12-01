Our go-to brands are running some insane sales – discover the best ones here.
Stop Scrolling: 13 Cyber Monday Beauty Deals To Shop ASAP
Cyber Monday is one of our favorite times to stalk our beauty faves to see if they’re on sale, saving us the stress of splurging on something we really love (but don’t always have the budget for). This year is proving to be super helpful in that department – tons of our go-to brands for makeup, skincare, and hair care are running great deals. If you’re also looking to restock your routine, you’ll have to be quick. A lot of the sales we’ve got our eyes on end today!
Scroll on to shop 13 stunning Cyber Monday beauty deals before they’re gone.
Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale includes tons of different promotions on makeup, skincare, hair care, and more, including 30% off Tarte products. Their Shape Tape concealer ($22, was $32) is a favorite for a reason – it covers dark circles and blemishes with ease and lasts all day long.
Sephora
Youth To The People The Headliners Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser Skincare Set
Sephora is offering 30% off Ariana Grande fragrances, Youth To The People, and First Aid Beauty on Cyber Monday. This skincare set from Youth To The People ($32, was $45) comes with both a large and travel-sized bottle of the brand's cult-favorite cleanser to keep you or your giftee feelin' fresh.
Sephora
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub
This 30%-off body scrub ($21, was $30) keeps KP bumps at bay by using both physical and chemical exfoliants. It's worth trying if you deal with uneven, dry skin. In fact, 95% of panelists with KP reported that the scrub made their skin feel softer than it had ever been and reported it got rid of dry, flaky skin.
Glossier
Glossier Sugar + Spice Balm Dotcom Duo
Glossier’s Cyber Monday promo (their biggest sale of the year, BTW) includes up to 30% off select finds. We think this adorable lip balm duo ($23, was $25) would make a great festive stocking stuffer.
Glossier
Glossier You Wardrobe
This is another excellent beauty-centric stocking stuffer, namely for the fragrance-obsessed person on your list. The boxed set ($11, was $15) comes with four Glossier You scent profiles in tester-sized tubes so your gift recipient can find their perfect match and have fun playing around with all os the aromas.
Amazon
IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Moisturizer
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals on beauty are worth checking out this year. We found this highly-rated moisturizer on sale for $30 when it's originally a whole $59! It's formulated to target 10 visible signs of aging all while hydrating and strengthening the skin barrier.
Amazon
Tatcha The Serum Stick
Tatcha's famed Serum Stick that smooths under eye wrinkles instantly and over time is also on sale on Amazon this Cyber Monday for $39 (was $49). Grab it before the discount's gone!
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum
Perfect for brightening up dull skin with dark spots, this pure vitamin C serum makes an excellent addition to any skincare routine, but especially in the wintertime. It's now $34 on Amazon during Cyber Monday (was $45).
Amazon
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Level up your lashes in the new year with this convenient (and effective!) growth serum. It's on sale for a limited time for $48 (was $68).
Versed
Versed Daily Recovery Rich Barrier Cream
Versed is offering 25% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders $40 and over for Cyber Monday. Their simple, yet effective formulas range from moisturizers and eye creams to SPFs and lip balms. We are huge fans of this barrier cream in particular because it seals in noticeable hydration for hours and hours.
Nécessaire
Nécessaire Rosemary Hair Duo
Nécessaire's Cyber Monday sale includes select products up to 25% off, which opens up the opportunity to splurge just a bit on their luxe formulas. We recommend starting with this hair duo ($77, was $96) that smells heavenly and leaves hair feeling fresh and strong.
Dieux
Dieux Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Firming Moisturizer
This Cyber Monday, Dieux’s sale includes up to 30% off. We adore everything they make, but this firming moisturizer ($36, was $45) feels like a special fit for wintertime since it's thick, rich, and practically banishes dry skin.
LOOPS
LOOPS Variety Pack
LOOPS offering 30% off sitewide on their face masks for Cyber Monday 2025. They carry formulas for a multitude of skincare concerns with each of them coming in a cute, easy to carry pack. Explore their masks with this $21 set (was $30).
