15 Quotes About Success To Manifest Your Best Life
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I'll never tell you how to define your level of success, but I don't mind helping spread a little inspiration if imposter syndrome keeps stepping on your new Adidas sneakers. Even I need a creative confidence boost, despite having a fun career that allows me to do things I love. But, have no fear because these 15 quotes about success will point us in the right direction this fall — and beyond!
Brit + Co
"Life is about finding yourself, embracing your strengths and weaknesses, and being true to who you are." —Oprah Winfrey
Brit + Co
"A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman." —Melinda French Gates
Brit + Co
"Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it." —Maya Angelou
Brit + Co
"Stand for something or you will fall for anything. Today’s mighty oak is yesterday’s nut that held its ground." —Rosa Parks
Brit + Co
"In my moments of doubt, I've told myself firmly – if not me, who? If not now, when? If you have similar doubts when opportunities are presented to you, I hope those words might be helpful." —Emma Watson
Brit + Co
"Don’t follow the crowd, let the crowd follow you." —Margaret Thatcher
Brit + Co
"What would happen if we were all brave enough to be a little bit more ambitious? I think the world would change." —Reese Witherspoon
Brit + Co
"I know society says you should be a certain way, but I think [you should] stop and look at what is your natural way of being who you are." —Ari Horie
Brit + Co
"We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." —Marie Curie
Brit + Co
"What I want young women and girls to know is: You are powerful and your voice matters." —Kamala Harris
Brit + Co
'Chance is the first step you take, luck is what comes afterward." —Amy Tan
Brit + Co
"Other women who are killing it should motivate you, thrill you, challenge you, and inspire you." —Taylor Swift
Brit + Co
"If you follow your heart, if you listen to your gut and if you extend your hand to help another — not for any agenda, but for the sake of humanity — you are going to find the truth." —Erin Brockovich
Brit + Co
"As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it." —Sandra Day O'Connor
Brit + Co
"Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally. It comes from what you do consistently." —Marie Forleo
Screenshot these inspirational quotes when you need more reminders you're on the right track.
Header image via Brit + Co
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.