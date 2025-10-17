One potent piece of holiday shopping advice: don’t underestimate gift sets. Why do all the curating yourself and run from one store to another to complete a single gift ? These sets are already put-together and packaged to perfection. If you’re looking for something to give the beauty lover in your life, we’ve got you covered with 10 of the best beauty gift sets to snag in 2025. From skincare essentials to dreamy fragrances these kits bring serious joy (and value) all in one.

Scroll on to shop the 10 best beauty gift sets to give this holiday season!

Ulta Cocokind Blur Balm Collection Kit We're loving the variety in lip balm shades here, plus the fact that each one glides on oh-so smooth, thanks to a ceramide- and peptide-packed formula.

Raw Sugar Raw Sugar Merry Mane Essentials Kit Complete with a hydration-boosting shampoo conditioner, and leave-in treatment, this beauty gift set will totally refresh their hair care routine for the better.

Bliss Gilmore Girls x Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing & Exfoliating Mask + Spa Headband Did someone say Gilmore Girls? This face mask and headband set is downright perfect for any beauty-obsessed fangirl out there.

Ulta Kiehl's Duo For The Hydration Gift Set Done up with a duo of Kiehl's best-selling skincare must-haves (including an editor-approved moisturizer), this is a great beauty gift set to grab if you're not exactly sure of their skin type. Each product is gentle enough to suit a wide range!

Ulta NOYZ Mini Hair + Body Fragrance Mist Trio We've been absolutely obsessed with NOYZ's fragrances as of late. Your friend that always smells good will love them, too! This gift set comes with three mini-size mists so they can choose their own aromatic adventure.

Nécessaire Nécessaire The Body Wash Discovery Collection Packed with four luxe-smelling body washes (our fave is Santal!), this gift set will definitely convince any giftee to try out Nécessaire's full size bottles. This one's a bit bougie, but so worth it.

Ulta Hero Cosmetics Patch + Hydrate Kit Hero Cosmetics' pimple patches are one of our go-to acne remedies. The patches are easy to use and act fast in reducing redness and calming active breakouts. This gift set will put pesky pimples to rest with ease since it includes three kinds of patches, plus a nice color-correcting cream for daytime wear.

Vacation Vacation Body Mist Collector’s Set Inspired by the sweet smells of summer, this trio of body mists from Vacation is downright fun and brings some much-needed playfulness into your gift recipient's routine – even in the thick of winter. Some of the scent notes include coconut, banana, aloe vera, green tea, and Chardonnay. Delish.

Sephora Dae Spellbound Styling Hair Gift Set For the friend who's hair is constantly on-point, this gift set of Dae's hair styling products will instantly spark joy. It includes a dry shampoo, mini styling cream, and a mini hairspray, which is always nice to take on-the-go for quick touch-ups.

Ulta Good Molecules Holly Jolly Hydration Duo Dry skin will drink up the hydration from this adorable duo. The set is complete with a hyaluronic acid serum and a cream that's rich in ceramides to truly lock in moisture.

