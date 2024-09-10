An Exclusive Look At 2 New 'Wicked' Dolls From Mattel, Inspired By Cynthia Erivo & Michelle Yeoh
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Mattel
Starting today, September 10, you can buy the 2-pack doll set for $80 at the Mattel Creations site (along with the rest of the Wicked doll collection, available at major retailers like Amazon and Target). The new duo captures an early scene in the movie when Madame Morrible helps Elphaba learn more about her natural (or potentially supernatural) giftings while at Shiz University.
The Elphaba doll wears a light blue blouse underneath a gray pinstriped dress, while Madame Morrible wears a robe inspired by the night sky, complete with a popped collar, puffed shoulders, and beautiful colors that look just like the sky after the stars come out.
Mattel
In addition to this new Elphaba and Madame Morrible pair, the Wicked dolls include Glinda in her iconic Good Witch of the North ballgown, with her iridescent bubble details, and Elphaba in a brand new version of the original Wicked Witch dress from The Wizard of Oz. My personal favorite doll is the one featuring Glinda in her party dress!
As a doll collector I was overjoyed when I learned Mattel was releasing these dolls — and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were excited to see them too! Erivo posted a video of the first time she saw her doll along with Grande. "What a dream come true to be realized as Elphaba and Glinda in the form of Sweet Little dolls," Erivo says in the caption. "Little Cynthia and little Ari are pleased."
Which dolls will you be grabbing?! Let us know on Facebook and read up on The 13 Most-Anticipated Fall Movies For 2024.
Lead image via Universal Pictures
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!