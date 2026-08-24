Dakota Fanning and Orlando Bloom might not have starred in a movie together, but they have shared a very memorable moment on camera. In 2002, Dakota won Best Young Actor/Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards for her role in I Am Sam (opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Sean Penn), but the 7-year-old was too short to reach the microphone. So, Orlando Bloom picked her up so she could give her speech — and the moment continues to go absolutely viral.

Here's what Dakota Fanning had to say about her iconic 2002 Critics Choice Awards moment with Orlando Bloom.

During a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Dakota reveals that she still remembers the moment "like it was yesterday." "Honestly, that may be my peak achievement," The Nightingale actress jokes, before admitting that other people frequently bring the moment up when they see her. "People make me watch it all the time...I was just with my sister's boyfriend's family. Someone came over, a friend, they were like, 'Have you seen it? You have to see it.' They start playing it, I'm literally running down the hall of the house to get away from this video, I'm literally hiding in the room."

She goes on to tease herself about how long her speech went ("I come out, [the video's] still not over, still talking. Orlando Bloom's shaking like a leaf."), and even though the moment happened almost 25 years ago, the memory is still crystal clear. "By the way, remember it like it was yesterday," Dakota says. "Was like, 'I have a lot of people to thank,' and then at the end, 'My mom, dad, and my little sister Elle.' It's so funny and I love it. I don't not like it, but the listening to it, sometimes I'm like, 'Oh my god, oh my god.'" But if you ask me, the best part is that the bit is still a point of conversation when Dakota Fanning and Orlando Bloom see each other today. And who knows, we could see them recreate the moment in the future! "When I've run into Orlando over the years, I've seen him a few times actually recently, and we always talk about it," she says. "And he's like, 'Alright, come on, let's do it.' The Critics Choice Awards, they're missing an amazing bit. It would break the internet."

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