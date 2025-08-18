What would you do if your worst nightmare came true? You hope you'd be level-headed, ready to tackle any problem that came your way. But no one really knows what they'd do in an emergency until they find themselves in one — and that's exactly what All Her Fault's Marissa finds out when she arrives to pick up her son from a playdate, a stranger opens the door, and her son is nowhere to be found.



There's something extra spooky about the idea something could happen in a place you know so well, and that makes this Peacock limited series even more terrifying than it already was. But one silver lining? The thriller features some of our favorite Hollywood names.

Here's everything you need to know about All Her Fault, premiering on Peacock November 6, 2025.

Where can I watch All Her Fault? Peacock All Her Fault premieres on Peacock on November 6, 2025. You can watch new episodes on Thursday.

Yes, All Her Fault is a series with 8 episodes. The first four will drop on Peacock on premiere night (November 6), and we'll get two new episodes every week until the finale on November 20.

premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on Peacock November 20, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 20, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on Peacock November 20, 2025

All Her Fault stars our favorite names in television right now. Here's the lineup: Sarah Snook as Marissa, Dakota Fanning, Abby Elliot, Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Daniel Monks, Duke McCloud, Kartiah Vergara, and Michael Peña.

as Marissa Dakota Fanning

Abby Elliot

Jake Lacy

Sophia Lillis

Jay Ellis

Thomas Cocquerel

Daniel Monks

Duke McCloud

Kartiah Vergara

Michael Peña

What happens in All Her Fault? Amazon Based on the novel by Andrea Mara, All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine, who arrives to 14 Tudor Grove to pick up her son Milo from a playdate with a new friend. But when a woman she's never met opens the door, and Milo is nowhere to be found, Marissa finds herself in the middle of a waking nightmare. There are four women who could be held responsible — but only one of them might have him. With all the family drama, interpersonal dynamics, and mother bear of it all, I can't help but think of Big Little Lies.

​Where is All Her Fault filming? Tiff Ng/Pexels All Her Fault filmed across Australia from August through October 2024, and they were seen filming in Docklands (in Melbourne). The show is set in Chicago.

​Who is the director of All Her Fault? Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Minkie Spiro will direct the first episode of the series, while Megan Gallagher will write the script and executive produce. Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Joanna Strevens will also executive produce for Carnival Films.



