Here's when you can watch.
Dakota Fanning's New Peacock Thriller Show 'All Her Fault' Will Fill The 'Big Little Lies' Void
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
What would you do if your worst nightmare came true? You hope you'd be level-headed, ready to tackle any problem that came your way. But no one really knows what they'd do in an emergency until they find themselves in one — and that's exactly what All Her Fault's Marissa finds out when she arrives to pick up her son from a playdate, a stranger opens the door, and her son is nowhere to be found.
There's something extra spooky about the idea something could happen in a place you know so well, and that makes this Peacock limited series even more terrifying than it already was. But one silver lining? The thriller features some of our favorite Hollywood names.
Here's everything you need to know about All Her Fault, premiering on Peacock November 6, 2025.
Where can I watch All Her Fault?
Peacock
All Her Fault premieres on Peacock on November 6, 2025. You can watch new episodes on Thursday.
Is All Her Fault a series?
Yes, All Her Fault is a series with 8 episodes. The first four will drop on Peacock on premiere night (November 6), and we'll get two new episodes every week until the finale on November 20. Here's the full release schedule:
- Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on Peacock November 20, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on Peacock November 20, 2025
Who's in the All Her Fault cast?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/Amy Sussman/Getty Images
All Her Fault stars our favorite names in television right now. Here's the lineup:
- Sarah Snook as Marissa
- Dakota Fanning
- Abby Elliot
- Jake Lacy
- Sophia Lillis
- Jay Ellis
- Thomas Cocquerel
- Daniel Monks
- Duke McCloud
- Kartiah Vergara
- Michael Peña
What happens in All Her Fault?
Amazon
Based on the novel by Andrea Mara, All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine, who arrives to 14 Tudor Grove to pick up her son Milo from a playdate with a new friend. But when a woman she's never met opens the door, and Milo is nowhere to be found, Marissa finds herself in the middle of a waking nightmare. There are four women who could be held responsible — but only one of them might have him.
With all the family drama, interpersonal dynamics, and mother bear of it all, I can't help but think of Big Little Lies.
Where is All Her Fault filming?
All Her Fault filmed across Australia from August through October 2024, and they were seen filming in Docklands (in Melbourne). The show is set in Chicago.
Who is the director of All Her Fault?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Minkie Spiro will direct the first episode of the series, while Megan Gallagher will write the script and executive produce. Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Joanna Strevens will also executive produce for Carnival Films.
Check back here — and on Facebook! — for the latest All Her Fault news.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.