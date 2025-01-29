Goodreads can't get enough of these sultry books!
15 Best Dark Romance Books Readers Are Totally Obsessed With
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I have a confession to make — I'm obsessed with gothic horror and dark romance books. They're not your typical light-hearted rom-coms where the most drama you'll read about are family secrets or an enemies-to-lovers troupe. You may get some of these elements, but these darker tales of love aren't afraid to explore eery topics that keep you on the edge of your seat. Looking for some sultry page-turners to pick up? Here are the 15 highest-rated reads, based on Goodreads reviews!
Keep scrolling for the juiciest dark romance books to sink your teeth into this year!
Amazon
1. Haunting Adeline by H.D. Carlton
Adeline Reilly's choice to move back to Seattle was supposed to be exciting because her career is doing well and she's just inherited Parson's Manor from her grandmother. But being back there stirs up nightmarish things from Adeline's past. Coupled with spooky messages and other terrible instances, Adeline begins to understand she's being stalked. What's even spookier is that this has happened to Adeline's grandmother before...
She'll have to piece together clues from her grandmother's journals to understand who is stalking her and what the person wants.
Amazon
2.Hookedby Emily McIntire
And Wendy? She'll have to ask herself if she's genuinely attracted to James or the monstrosity that lives within him.
Amazon
3. The Sweetest Oblivion by Danielle Lori
Amazon
4. Little Stranger by Leigh Rivers
Amazon
5. Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver
Amazon
6. God of Malice by Rina Kent
Don't let Killian Carson's good looks fool you because a calculated and terrifying monster lies behind his pretty visage. The only person who sees him for what he is is Glyndon King...and she kind of likes it. Since Killian is the only one who appreciates her, they forsake their worlds to be together. But their desires may drown their desires and engulf everything around them in flames.
Amazon
7. Lights Out by Navessa Allen
Amazon
8. Her Soul to Takeby Harley Laroux
Leon is a part of a cult that delights in harming others, not thinking twice about his victims until he meets Rae. With her belief in the supernatural, she goes as far to summon something terrifying that can't stop stalking her. Something that finally cares enough to spare the poor soul he was meant to eradicate.
Amazon
9. The Never King by Nikki St. Crowe
Amazon
10. Brutal Prince by Sophie Lark
Amazon
11. Twisted Love by Ana Huang
Amazon
12. Sinners Anonymousby Somme Sketcher
Amazon
13. Steel Princess by Rina Kent
Amazon
14. Corrupt by Penelope Douglas
There's something Erika did to his comrades and he wants to make her pay for it.
Amazon
15. The Ritual by Shantel Tessier
Barrington University isn't for the faint of heart because it quickly weeds the weak out. Most men who attend know that blood and violence are as normal as the sun shining on a hot summer day. However, one woman isn't afraid of this world.
She's sure she wants to be with Ryat Alexander Archer after he offered her a taste of freedom. But even he reveals his true nature, leaving her to fight to the death to escape the clutches of those at Barrington University.
In need of something else to read? Find out which new books are releasing in February!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.