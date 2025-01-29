I have a confession to make — I'm obsessed with gothic horror and dark romance books. They're not your typical light-hearted rom-coms where the most drama you'll read about are family secrets or an enemies-to-lovers troupe. You may get some of these elements, but these darker tales of love aren't afraid to explore eery topics that keep you on the edge of your seat. Looking for some sultry page-turners to pick up? Here are the 15 highest-rated reads, based on Goodreads reviews!

Keep scrolling for the juiciest dark romance books to sink your teeth into this year!

Amazon 1. Haunting Adeline by H.D. Carlton Adeline Reilly's choice to move back to Seattle was supposed to be exciting because her career is doing well and she's just inherited Parson's Manor from her grandmother. But being back there stirs up nightmarish things from Adeline's past. Coupled with spooky messages and other terrible instances, Adeline begins to understand she's being stalked. What's even spookier is that this has happened to Adeline's grandmother before... She'll have to piece together clues from her grandmother's journals to understand who is stalking her and what the person wants.

Amazon 2.Hookedby Emily McIntire James is hellbent on destroying his mortal enemy Peter Michaels at all costs and sets his sights on the latter's daughter, Wendy. He's sure he can manipulate her until things start going wrong behind the scenes. Torn between finding the mole in his curated operation and his growing feelings for Wendy, he starts to feel like he's incapable of making the right choices. And Wendy? She'll have to ask herself if she's genuinely attracted to James or the monstrosity that lives within him.

Amazon 3. The Sweetest Oblivion by Danielle Lori Elena goes from being 'America's sweetheart' to having blood on her hands in The Sweetest Oblivion. It all begins with her sister's arranged marriage to Nicolas Russo, a ruthless figure in the Mafia world. Despite telling herself she doesn't love him, Elena can't help but feel attracted to Nicolas. The more she tries to ignore her feelings, the more they're pulled closer together.

Amazon 4. Little Stranger by Leigh Rivers Malachi Vize isn't done with his adopted sister Olivia yet. She's his greatest obsession from the passion he feels for her down to the anger at her betrayal. When she least expects it, Malachi plans to swoop in and reclaim the woman who tried to get away from him.

Amazon 5. Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver Sloane and Rowan may be murderers, but that's what intrigues them about each other. It's not like they're killing innocent people. They travel from city to city, hunting the worst of the worst, and slowly discover they're falling in love with each other. But, revenge is never far behind them and it may destroy their love before it has a chance to blossom.

Amazon 6. God of Malice by Rina Kent Don't let Killian Carson's good looks fool you because a calculated and terrifying monster lies behind his pretty visage. The only person who sees him for what he is is Glyndon King...and she kind of likes it. Since Killian is the only one who appreciates her, they forsake their worlds to be together. But their desires may drown their desires and engulf everything around them in flames.

Amazon 7. Lights Out by Navessa Allen Aly Cappellucci is a trauma nurse who has a specific kink — looking at masked men. She even dreams of one sneaking into her bedroom to do unspeakable things to her and when she sends a risky text, she enters the world she's been fantasizing about. On the other side of the text is Josh Hammond, someone who takes pleasure in masquerading as his alter ego after hours. As Aly and Josh delve into the fantasies, they realize someone wants to genuinely harm Aly. Soon, Josh will have to step into the spotlight to protect the woman he can't get enough of.

Amazon 8. Her Soul to Takeby Harley Laroux Leon is a part of a cult that delights in harming others, not thinking twice about his victims until he meets Rae. With her belief in the supernatural, she goes as far to summon something terrifying that can't stop stalking her. Something that finally cares enough to spare the poor soul he was meant to eradicate.

Amazon 9. The Never King by Nikki St. Crowe For reaasons unknown, the Darling women have been under a curse that steals them away when they turn 18. Though they're returned, it's obvious they don't come back the same. As much as one mom wants to protect her daughter, the latter knows the Never King and the Lost Boys will come for her with the intentions of keeping her forever.

Amazon

10. Brutal Prince by Sophie Lark The Griffins and the Gallos have been at odds in Chicago for decades. Spanning generations, their war is infamous and reaches a head when Aida Gallo destroys something precious to the Griffins. In order to save them, Aida's father proposes an arranged marriage between Aida and Callum Griffin. All Callum cares about is bending Aida to his will, but she's not willing to go down without a fight. However, it's hard to harm a rival when you're caught up in how much you want them.

Amazon

11. Twisted Love by Ana Huang Alex Volkov has good looks, a heart of stone, and a past that would make anyone recoil in fear or disgust. The only person who seems to get through to him is the memory of his best friend's sister — Ava Chen. She's plagued with horrific nightmares, but her heart has always remained opened. She and Alex were never meant to be, but that doesn't change how much they're drawn to each other. At some point, they'll have to deal with their pasts and the hidden truths found in them.

Amazon

12. Sinners Anonymousby Somme Sketcher Rory Carter has committed unthinkable acts and often confesses what's been done to a Sinners Anonymous hotline. She thinks marrying someone an older person of the Cosa Nostra will cleanse her soul, but she's losing it under the fake persona she presents. And when Angelo Visconti steps onto the scene, she'll all but lose her nerve.

Amazon 13. Steel Princess by Rina Kent Elsa knew being with Aiden posed a risk, but she took it anyway. Now that she's sure the only way to destroy their soul tie is by kicking him off his thrown, she'll stop at nothing to bring him down. However, he's watching her every move and won't go down without a fight.

Amazon 14. Corrupt by Penelope Douglas Erika Fane can't stop looking at her boyfriend's big brother. Though he doesn't seem to care about many people, she's drawn to his stuck up and terrifying demeanor. When Michael Crist finally notices her, he puts in plan in action. There's something Erika did to his comrades and he wants to make her pay for it.

Amazon 15. The Ritual by Shantel Tessier Barrington University isn't for the faint of heart because it quickly weeds the weak out. Most men who attend know that blood and violence are as normal as the sun shining on a hot summer day. However, one woman isn't afraid of this world. She's sure she wants to be with Ryat Alexander Archer after he offered her a taste of freedom. But even he reveals his true nature, leaving her to fight to the death to escape the clutches of those at Barrington University.

