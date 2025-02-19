You'll wanna read this during the day...😱
10 Terrifying Paranormal Horror Books That Are Seriously Scary
I never need a reason to be entertained by scary things, but I've been trying (and failing) to wean myself off Nosferatu ever since I saw it. That film is the sole reason why gothic horror books and movies have been at the forefront of my mind, and now? Well, I fear my weird intrigue with tales of paranormal activity has been invited to the party.
All jokes aside, the perfect day for me looks like watching or reading anything that features specters, a display of psychic powers, and forces that come from the depths of hellish places. If this is your vibe, I want to be friends!
Scroll to see the paranormal horror books and ghost stories that'll reignite your love for all things scary!
1. The Orphanage By The Lake by Daniel G. Miller
30-year-old Hazel's life is a mess and so is her career as a private investigator. Unsure of what's next, she's stunned when socialite Madeline Hemsley dangles a new mystery in her face. There's been a disappearance from The Orphanage By The Lake and Hemsley is confident Hazel can find the missing child.
Hazel's investigation starts off normal, but then she continues discovering weird symbols and hostile shadowy figures at every turn. She'll have to figure out what's going on behind the doors of the orphanage and what Madeline really wants before it's too late.
2. Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix
3. Haunt Sweet Home by Sarah Pinsker
4. The Honeys by Ryan La Sala
5. Doctor Sleep by Stephen King
6. Ghost Eaters by Clay Chapman
7. Hell House by Richard Matheson
8. The Year of the Witchingby Alexis Henderson
Immanuelle Moore was conceived in ill conditions because of her mother's outlawed interracial relationship. Determined to fall into her family and society's good graces, Immanuelle dedicates her life to worship. If this means becoming a "yes woman," then so be it. However, a grave accident leads her to Darkwood and the angry spirits that haunt it discover her. Intending her no harm, they gift her with words left behind by her mother.
Soon, Immanuelle learns that the very Church she's been trying to follow has dark secrets that doesn't align with the pious nature it expects of its members. If she wants to set things right, she'll have to abandon the path she thought she was supposed to be on in favor of revealing the truth.
9. The Swarm by Andy Marino
The key to stopping the ravenous cicadas rests with figuring out who unleashed them and why, but time is running out...
10. The Invocations by Krystal Sutherland
