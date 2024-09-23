Jennifer Lopez's New Netflix Rom-Com Is The Thing Of Our 'Office Romance' Dreams
Jennifer Lopez may be all over our FYPs, but she's also about to be all over the big screen as well. As some of you may know, she's producing the amazing Emily Henry adaptation Happy Place,and now she's set to work on a new romance with Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein. And guess what? The two will star in the film as well! Keep reading for all the latest information on the new movie — and Brett Goldstein's IRL crush on J-Lo ;).
What do we know about Office Romance so far?
Frazer Harrison / Getty
According to Deadline, there was a huge bidding war over the Office Romance rom-com, and Netflix ended up winning. Jennifer Lopez's production company, Nuyorican Films, is going to be working on it, thanks to Jennifer's multi-movie deal with Netflix.
As to who will star in it? Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein themselves! Both are playing dual roles of writer/actor and producer/actress. We've all seen Brett Goldstein's incredible writing at play with Ted Lasso, and now we can't wait to see how it translates in this office romance with J-Lo. Brett will be writing the film alongside writer Joe Kelly.
How does Brett Goldstein feel about J-Lo?
David Livingston / Getty
Immediately after news was released about the two co-starring together, fans were so quick to find a clip on X from an interview in 2018 where Brett is talking about J-Lo's movie, Hustlers. He says in the interview, "She's 50! 50! I love her." He then goes on to say, in regards to a scene where Jennifer cuddles another actress in the movie, "I've never wanted to be cuddled more. That is one of the best cuddles. Give me one of your special cuddles." Based on this reaction, we just know their chemistry is about to be off the charts!
What else is Jennifer Lopez working on?
Amazon
Office Romance isn't the only rom-com J.Lo is working on! She's also working on adapting the EmHen book Happy Place for Netflix, which we all know and love (Hi, Emily. We love you!). It will be a multiple-part series on the platform with Leila Cohan from Bridgerton co-Executive producing it.
According to Deadline, Cohan will be the showrunner and co-writer for the series, which we are so excited for as Bridgerton-lovers! As for other future projects, we can't wait to see more news of projects J.Lo is working on, because if these two are any signifiers, then we know it must be good! You can also stream The Mother and Atlas on Netflix now.
