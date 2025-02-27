Prepare for the unexpected.
13 Gripping Psychological Thriller Books With Twists That Make You Question Everything

Watching Hulu's Paradise has done two things this week: raise my blood pressure and entice me to buy psychological thriller books. They're hair raising because they don't feature mythical creatures from gothic books. By contrast, sinister humans are revealed to be the main villains and that's scarier because it shows what people are capable of.
You'd think I'd despise reading about antagonists who play twisted mind games, but a part of me likes knowing what drives them to commit crimes. Is it because I'm looking for the humanity in them or do I love a great plot that makes me want to binge read until I feel weepy? Eh, let's agree that it's both while you get a glimpse of the books I'm adding to my cart.
Scroll for your next psychological thriller read
Bodies to Die For by Lori Brand
Fitness influencer Gemma's commitment to polishing her image has finally paid off because she has the body and life most people would pay for. But she's becoming disenchanted by how harsh the bodybuilding industry can be and thinks there's still room for improvement. Did I mention there's someone plotting her downfall?
On the flip side, there's Ashley and her software engineer life. She's tried to morph her body into something societally acceptable, but she hasn't been as successful as Gemma. Ironically, this puts her right in the path of "Fat Activists" who do whatever it takes to push back against the bias women with certain body types face.
Clearly Gemma and Ashley aren't on the same team, but their time in Olympia will challenge them because someone is killing all the fitness girls who are at the bodybuilding competition.
The Hollywood Assistant by May Cobb
The Younger Woman by Cate Ray
On the Surfaceby Rachel McGuire
Sawyer Stone III and his partner Dani Fox have made quite a name for themselves on YouTube. With their popular channel Sailing with the Foxes, they've managed to amass a following that looks forward to their trips.
During a brief stay in the Bahamas, the couple run into other cruisers who are looking to have a great time and think nothing of spending time with them. But when Dani disappears, the pieces of their perfect puzzle become scattered.
Sawyer's story isn't adding up given how much Dani documented and what other people are uncovering about him. This makes Royal Bahamas Police Force Inspector Veronique Knowles job much harder, but even she begins to wonder if Sawyer's image hide something darker about him.
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
Nick and Amy Dunne were supposed to be celebrating five years of wedded bliss when the latter disappeared without a trace. It's unnerving because they were the perfect match who were celebrated by everyone in town. From Nick's "Prince Charming" persona to Amy's popularity from her parents' celebrated books, what's happened doesn't make sense.
As her investigation pans out, Amy's journal entries seem to allude to how Nick could've snapped and done something terrible to her. It doesn't help that his erratic behavior also reveals a secret that further drove a wedge between the married couple, but he'll be in for the shock of a lifetime when he really discovers where his wife is.
Black Girl Gone by N'Dia Rae CN Mabry
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
The Winchesters housemaid initially does what's expected of her in spite of what she discovers about their habits. She dutifully keeps their home clean and even makes sure their daughter never worries about who'll pick her up from school. Oh, and her meals are a scrumptious slice of heaven. But she's grown aware of how manipulative Nina Winchester is and how she'll stop at nothing to destroy her own family.
Little does Nina know is how calculated her employee is and how she'll stop at nothing to make her pay for everything she's done.
Society of Lies by Lauren Ling Brown
She wants answers and she intends to get them.
The Psychopath Next Door by Mark Edwards
First Dateby Sue Watson
Once Hannah meets Alex, she can't get over how great he looks and how well they get along. It's almost like he was created just for her! Undeterred by her friends incessant worrying, she continues communicating with him and thinks nothing of whether he could hurt her or not.
It's the kind of thing Alex is counting on because he plans to have her no matter what.
Middle of the Nightby Riley Sager
It's there they discover an odd research that takes place at an old estate, but that's not the only thing that scares Ethan. It's the idea that some things have a way of finding you in the present even when you thought they were gone.
Made for You by Jenna Satterthwaite
Bad Menby Julie Mae Cohen
