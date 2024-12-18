The 10 Best Romance Books From 2024 That Are "So Spicy"
Am I really that delusional to think reading the best romance books of the year had something to do with the deepened connection between my fiancé and I? Maybe, maybe not. What I do know is that these books sparked my imagination which led to more dates and the growth of a love language I used to cringe at — consistent physical touch.
If you love the classic romance troupes, you'll enjoy getting to know the many ways people can fall in love with these 10 books.
Here are 10 best romance books that were so spicy — & I totally fell in love with this year!
1. How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
2. The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren
3. Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell
4. The Slowest Burn by Sarah Chamberlain
Ellie Wasserman and Kiernan O'Neill couldn't be more different than each other, but yet they're forced to get a little more acquainted when they get into a verbal spat during the latter's big night at the restaurant he works at. Ellie's supposed to be the ghostwriter for Kiernan's cookbook, but he has no idea what he wants to include and that aggravates Ellie because she thinks he has the privilege of not caring.
However, a weeks days together proves they've misjudged each other and things start heating up in more ways than one.
5. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
6. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune
7. Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan
Ali Morris reminds me of everyone who's know how to help other people keep track of things while their own life is a mess. She's still grieving her mom when her marriage crumbles so she kind of gives up on life. When she decides to at least get out of the house, she meets Ethan...while wearing overalls of all things.
She's not sure what will happen, but she decides to let herself get caught up in Ethan for the summer. She's genuinely surprised when it genuinely seems like Ethan likes her and wouldn't mind having something more than a summer romance.
8. A Novel Love Storyby Ashley Poston
9. Wild Love by Elsie Silver
Ford Grant doesn't care about having his accomplishments or looks celebrated. He'd actually prefer to set up shop in Rose Hill, but his plans are interrupted when his alleged daughter finds him. So, he runs his business and tries to connect with the moody pre-teen that's become a regular part of his life. Further complicating his life is the presence of Rosie Belmont — the sister of his best friend.
He doesn't hesitate to give her a job when she asks, determined to keep things professional. However, the more he tries to create distance between them, the more she inches closer.
There's so many reasons why Ford should stay away from Rosie, but emotion keeps overriding logic.
10. A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
