These 'cat and mouse' reads demand your attention.
14 Erotic Thriller Books To Read If You Love Shocking Twists
Ever since Lady Gaga released her new song "Abracadabra," I've been revisiting my love for "Bad Romance" and "Judas" because they remind me of erotic thriller books I've devoured in the past. Unlike gothic horror, these thrillers take forbidden love to new heights because they involve a (potentially) deadly "cat and mouse" trope.
I shouldn't be as intrigued by them as I am, but I happen to love finding out what happens when people's passion turns into obsession that can make or break them.
If this sounds like you, dive into the top erotic thriller books on my TBR list.
1. Does It Hurt by H.D. Carlton
When a young woman leaves everything behind in search of a new life, she believes she's found it in Enzo Vitale. But his volatile nature reveals it's as unpredictable as the open water he loves. Drawn together by fear, revenge, and a desire to survive, they're forced to be in close proximity when their boat crashes during a bad storm.
Between Enzo and the creepy caretaker of the lighthouse where they're seeking refuge, the young woman will have to ask herself if she has what it takes to fight to live.
2. Little Deathsby Nenia Campbell
Adonica Blake's in deep trouble because of the forbidden love between her and her stepson Rafael Nicastro. She originally married his father, but felt herself drawn to the deep passion that lay with Rafael. However, she managed to not only get away from him but cause him heartache. Yet, he's the one person she turns to when a murderous villain is inspired by her past movie roles.
Ironically, Rafael's erotic novels have been bed by his desire to do anything to be close to Adonica again — and he'll stop at nothing to finally have her.
3. Still Beating by Jennifer Hartmann
4. Fated to the Triplet Kings by Stephanie Noircent
5. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
6. Verity by Colleen Hoover
Lowen Ashleigh figures she doesn't have anything to lose when she accepts Jeremy Crawford's offer to finish his wife Verity's novels. When she arrives at their home, Lowen immediately gets to work researching notes left behind so she can start finishing the incomplete books. But she searches a little too far and finds out terrible secrets Verity's kept hidden from Jeremy.
As Lowen wrestles with her feelings about telling him the truth, she realizes she's becoming even more attracted to him. She'll have to ask herself if she wants Verity to suffer because she's done terrible things or if it's because Lowen wants Jeremy all to herself.
7. You Shouldn't Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose
8. Mine by A.K. Rose
9. Little Stranger by Leigh Rivers
10. Beautiful Agony by Brook Wilder
11. Come to Bed by Sage RelleAnne
Izzy is a down-on-her-luck romantic who'd do anything for a shot at happily ever after, including signing up for an odd website created from her best friend's dating site. Darkest Desires is home to anyone who wants their deepest fantasies to come true, and Izzy feels like she's hit the jackpot.
But she'll regret her decision when the men who are interested in her want her all to themselves and aren't willing to take no for an answer.
12. Bath Haus by P.J. Vernon
13. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose
But if he didn't kill her, who did?
14. Credence by Penelope Douglas
Tiernan de Haas's used to being surrounded by luxury, but misses the warmth a child needs to thrive. And this independence (or isolation) is the main reason she's not heartbroken when her parents die.
Suddenly whisked away to live with her step-uncle, Jake Van der Berh, and his sons Noah and Kaleb, she realizes she won't be alone anymore. But, this newfound family has other plans for her.
Plans that may destroy one if not all of them.
