Ever since Lady Gaga released her new song "Abracadabra," I've been revisiting my love for "Bad Romance" and "Judas" because they remind me of erotic thriller books I've devoured in the past. Unlike gothic horror, these thrillers take forbidden love to new heights because they involve a (potentially) deadly "cat and mouse" trope.

I shouldn't be as intrigued by them as I am, but I happen to love finding out what happens when people's passion turns into obsession that can make or break them.

If this sounds like you, dive into the top erotic thriller books on my TBR list.

Amazon 1. Does It Hurt by H.D. Carlton When a young woman leaves everything behind in search of a new life, she believes she's found it in Enzo Vitale. But his volatile nature reveals it's as unpredictable as the open water he loves. Drawn together by fear, revenge, and a desire to survive, they're forced to be in close proximity when their boat crashes during a bad storm. Between Enzo and the creepy caretaker of the lighthouse where they're seeking refuge, the young woman will have to ask herself if she has what it takes to fight to live.

Amazon 2. Little Deathsby Nenia Campbell Adonica Blake's in deep trouble because of the forbidden love between her and her stepson Rafael Nicastro. She originally married his father, but felt herself drawn to the deep passion that lay with Rafael. However, she managed to not only get away from him but cause him heartache. Yet, he's the one person she turns to when a murderous villain is inspired by her past movie roles. Ironically, Rafael's erotic novels have been bed by his desire to do anything to be close to Adonica again — and he'll stop at nothing to finally have her.

Amazon 3. Still Beating by Jennifer Hartmann Cora Lawson and her sister's fiancé, Dean Asher, find themselves literally chained together after a celebratory night out. What was meant to be a lighthearted evening has turned into a nightmare for both of them because they can't stand each other and have no clue who kidnapped them. They'll have to put aside their petty jabs if they hope to make it out of this situation alive, and being next to each other may unlock feelings underneath their "rivalry" — and it could change everything.

Amazon 4. Fated to the Triplet Kings by Stephanie Noircent Alpha Jerome and his mate Luna Aurora Lafontaine have keeping something from their daughter Zephyra. What's worse is that her appointed mate didn't choose her within their Blizzard Moon Pack. Unsure of what to do, she ambles along until she becomes the target of the triplet Lycan Kings, who set the rules for the werewolf and Lycan kingdom — and their appetite is growing by the second. Zephyra will have to decide if she'll be the one to satisfy them, or if she'll continue living a life saddened by a lack of choices.

Amazon 5. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden The Housemaid follows a young maid tasked with keeping the Winchesters' home spotless. She also takes on the role of a nanny for their daughter and a cook for the entire family. follows a young maid tasked with keeping the Winchesters' home spotless. She also takes on the role of a nanny for their daughter and a cook for the entire family. Though she should be grateful to have a spot in the family's home, she's been paying attention to how nasty Nina is and how hopeless Adam seems to be. Feeling emboldened, the young maid decides to become Nina for a little while, but ends up being confined to her bedroom in the attic. Little do they know how resourceful their maid is. But she's willing to show them everything she knows.

Amazon 6. Verity by Colleen Hoover Lowen Ashleigh figures she doesn't have anything to lose when she accepts Jeremy Crawford's offer to finish his wife Verity's novels. When she arrives at their home, Lowen immediately gets to work researching notes left behind so she can start finishing the incomplete books. But she searches a little too far and finds out terrible secrets Verity's kept hidden from Jeremy. As Lowen wrestles with her feelings about telling him the truth, she realizes she's becoming even more attracted to him. She'll have to ask herself if she wants Verity to suffer because she's done terrible things or if it's because Lowen wants Jeremy all to herself.

Amazon 7. You Shouldn't Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose Grace Evans trades the busy streets of New York for a ranch in Wyoming as a way to hit the pause button on her life. She doesn't expect to be greeted by the sexy Calvin Wells and his irresistible charm. He's everything she dreamed of and more, which makes her glad for the change of scenery. But when the whimsical feelings start wearing off due to an inkling something's terribly wrong, Grace senses Calvin's a little odd. Yet, he also has his reasons to suspect there's more to her than she's showing, and he intends to find out what it is.

Amazon 8. Mine by A.K. Rose Driven by an intense desire to make the daughter of his father's wife pay for the upheaval in their lives, one man stops at nothing to bring her down. He considers Ryth weak, and is sure he can pit his brothers against her too. His reason? He's convinced his father couldn't care less about their mother's death, and that he isn't living an honest life despite supposedly being with someone new. What's better than committing the ultimate betrayal to bring a selfish man to his knees?

Amazon 9. Little Stranger by Leigh Rivers Malachi Vize has his heart set on destroying his adopted sister Olivia for putting him in prison to rot. He's been counting down the days until he can make her pay for what she did, even if it means haunting her. All Malachi knows is he'll make her suffer in more ways than one so she'll never forget what she did.

Amazon 10. Beautiful Agony by Brook Wilder Forced into the world of kingpin Vadim Stravinsky, one woman knows that staying alive comes with a hefty price of being his wife. Still, their bargain isn't without a unique sense of danger. Terror lurks in the shadows, ready to drag them down for various crimes and secrets so dark that only the worst of the worst can withstand them.

Amazon 11. Come to Bed by Sage RelleAnne Izzy is a down-on-her-luck romantic who'd do anything for a shot at happily ever after, including signing up for an odd website created from her best friend's dating site. Darkest Desires is home to anyone who wants their deepest fantasies to come true, and Izzy feels like she's hit the jackpot. But she'll regret her decision when the men who are interested in her want her all to themselves and aren't willing to take no for an answer.

Amazon 12. Bath Haus by P.J. Vernon Recovering addict Oliver Park is living the good life in Indiana with his partner Nathan. The latter's a popular trauma surgeon who's good at what he does and doesn't mind their age gap. Given his cozy new life, Oliver has no reason to be visiting a gay bathhouse. It's where he almost dies — and Nathan can never know what happened.

Amazon 13. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose Criminal defense attorney Sarah Morgan knows how to crack a case and has created a stellar name for herself in Washington, D.C despite her husband's lack of career highs. Adam is an author who can't catch a break no matter how hard he tries, and it causes him to despise his wife's success. Unfortunately, this leads to his affair with Kelly Summers even though he's done his best to keep it under wraps. When Kelly's found murdered at Sarah and Adam's lake house, everyone immediately suspects Adam's responsible for killing her. Even though she's heartbroken, Sarah thrusts herself into proving her husband's innocence and stops at nothing to prove he didn't commit the terrible crime. But if he didn't kill her, who did?

Amazon 14. Credence by Penelope Douglas Tiernan de Haas's used to being surrounded by luxury, but misses the warmth a child needs to thrive. And this independence (or isolation) is the main reason she's not heartbroken when her parents die. Suddenly whisked away to live with her step-uncle, Jake Van der Berh, and his sons Noah and Kaleb, she realizes she won't be alone anymore. But, this newfound family has other plans for her. Plans that may destroy one if not all of them.

