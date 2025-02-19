Happy shelf, happy self! 📚
14 Most-Anticipated New Books In February To Add To Your TBR Pile
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
February has been a great month for my bookshelf, between the books by black authors I've been reading and the new releases that have been rolling in. TBH, it's like someone knew January was the longest year ever and I needed a break. If you're looking for an escape from news so you can "well rest yourself" (minus Count Orlok from Nosferatu's creepy intentions), there are plenty of new books that are still debuting in February to pick up! From a new Jojo Moyes book to Chelsea Handler's latest memoir, here's what I'm most excited about reading!
Scroll to see the most-anticipated books to read in February!
Amazon
The Rules of Fortune by Danielle Prescod
Amazon
The Matchmakerby Aisha Saeed
Amazon
This is a Love Story by Jessica Soffer
Amazon
First-Time Callerby B.K. Borison (A Brit + Co Favorite)
Aiden Valentine is the host of the Heartstrings radio segment on a hit Baltimore radio station, but he doesn't exactly believe in love anymore. He's become cynical and it's costing the station big time, something his boss and best friend have not-so subtly told him.
Yet when a pre-teen calls in to ask if he can help her mom, Lucie Stone, find love, he's introduced to a fiery, beautiful, and witty woman who chips away at his tough exterior. The more they pretend they're helping Lucie find the man of her dreams, the more they realize love has a way of orbiting around us if only we'd pay attention and give it a chance.
Amazon
We All Live Here by Jojo Moyes
Amazon
Single: Living a Complete Life on Your Own Termsby Nicola Slawson
Journalist Nicola Slawson's just written the single girl's manifesto and she's unapologetic about it. Based on her newsletter The Single Supplement and her own experiences, she's sure single women aren't looking for another how-to book that belittles them.
She's ready to offer her personal insight about the highs and lows of being single from watching friends find their version of happily ever after to the stigma placed on single women past a certain age.
Amazon
Hungerstone by Kat Dunn (A Brit + Co Favorite)
Amazon
Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley (February 25, 2025)
Amazon
The Strange Case of Jane O. by Karen Thompson Walker (February 25, 2025)
Amazon
I'll Have What She's Having by Chelsea Handler (February 25, 2025)
Amazon
Greenteenth by Molly O'Neill (February 25, 2025)
Amazon
The Younger Woman by Cate Ray (February 25, 2025)
Amazon
The Secrets of Flowers by Sally Page (February 25, 2025)
Amazon
Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon (February 25, 2025)
Subscribe to our newsletter exciting entertainment news!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.