David Corenswet's Banana Republic Fall Photoshoot Is Giving Mr. Darcy

David Corenswet nearly broke the internet with his Superman-themed GQ photoshoot this summer, and the actor and husband just took part in a Banana Republic editorial that has us totally ready for fall (and wearing lots of layers. I love layers). The shoot features David along the California coast wearing enough denim, sweaters, and coats to pass as a buzz-cut Mr. Darcy, especially when he's surrounded by fog, fields, and a dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banana Republic (@bananarepublic) The photos dropped on Instagram on October 1, "introducing actor (and lover of the outdoors) David Corenswet in [Banana Republic's] October Edit. David joined us on a road trip along the California coast." I've been dying to go on a trip — maybe I can join next time? But this collection isn't just about adventure, it's also about all the cozy comfort that comes with hibernation season. David said in a statement that he feels like the clothes “were made for my purpose. Comfortable, with a rugged functionality that holds up when the weather turns. "Everyone wishes they had something like the herringbone overcoat or the belted leather jacket. Wearable and versatile— ready to be deployed for many an adventure or occasion," he continued.

But fashion isn't just about dressing up for a moment, it's also about making sure you feel good in your own skin. And that applies to celebrities too! "I never want to overdress, but I always want to be appropriate," David Corenswet told Men's Health. "For me it's about simple precision; choosing something that suits the moment." “I always felt like a bit of a string bean growing up,” he continued. “Clothes technically fit me, but I never fit into them the way I wanted...I always suspected that if I gained some weight, even just bulk, I’d feel better in a T-shirt. Turns out that was true.” Well, Banana Republic has plenty of tees and button downs alike, and after all those fancasts of David Corenswet as Charlie from Book Lovers, maybe he'll need both.

