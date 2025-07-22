If you know me, you know I am always thinking about my Emily Henry fan casts. David Corenswet as Charlie from Book Lovers, Brandon Sklenar as Hayden from Great Big Beautiful Life. But one fan cast that everyone can't stop talking about is Logan Lerman as Gus from Beach Read — and Logan himself just let Brit + Co know what he thinks about the conversation.

Is Logan Lerman going to be in Emily Henry's Beach Read movie?

At the Tribeca premiere for his new movie Oh, Hi!, Logan Lerman told Brit + Co that he has, in fact, seen the Beach Read fan casts. "I am aware," he says. "I'm aware."

"I'm a fan," he adds. "I love Emily Henry's books and characters. I'm just as excited to see them adapted [as the readers]."

Now, while Logan Lerman might be the OG fan cast for Gus, EmHen fans in the comments also say he'd make a great Charlie or Miles from Funny Story. But they all agree on one thing: "He sounds like he’s keeping a secret!!!!" one comment says, while another adds, "Oh he’s totally attached look at that smirk."

But all in all, we'd be happy to see him in any rom-com. "cast him as every last one of them," another user says, while another says, "logan lerman could be any emily henry man and i would pay a million dollars to watch it."