WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!
Everyone's Convinced Logan Lerman Just Teased He's In An Emily Henry Movie After Those 'Beach Read' Fan Casts
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you know me, you know I am always thinking about my Emily Henry fan casts. David Corenswet as Charlie from Book Lovers, Brandon Sklenar as Hayden from Great Big Beautiful Life. But one fan cast that everyone can't stop talking about is Logan Lerman as Gus from Beach Read — and Logan himself just let Brit + Co know what he thinks about the conversation.
Here's what Logan Lerman said about the Beach Read fan cast.
Is Logan Lerman going to be in Emily Henry's Beach Read movie?
At the Tribeca premiere for his new movie Oh, Hi!, Logan Lerman told Brit + Co that he has, in fact, seen the Beach Read fan casts. "I am aware," he says. "I'm aware."
"I'm a fan," he adds. "I love Emily Henry's books and characters. I'm just as excited to see them adapted [as the readers]."
Now, while Logan Lerman might be the OG fan cast for Gus, EmHen fans in the comments also say he'd make a great Charlie or Miles from Funny Story. But they all agree on one thing: "He sounds like he’s keeping a secret!!!!" one comment says, while another adds, "Oh he’s totally attached look at that smirk."
But all in all, we'd be happy to see him in any rom-com. "cast him as every last one of them," another user says, while another says, "logan lerman could be any emily henry man and i would pay a million dollars to watch it."
Another very popular fan cast for Gus is Paul Mescal, which is a fan cast Emily herself has seen. While the author "can’t confirm or deny anything with casting for any movie," she did tell Variety Paul and Ayo Edebiri "would be amazing. I actually saw them being discussed [online] for several different roles — and I definitely have a favorite."
"It's fun, because different adaptations would either have one of them playing to type, or one of those adaptations would have them both playing to type, and one of them would have them both playing against type," she continues. "It’s an interesting thing. I mean, they’re great, they could do anything.”
Stay tuned for official Emily Henry casting announcements, and check out When People We Meet On Vacation Is Coming To Netflix for more EmHen news.