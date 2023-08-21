This Easy Cajun Seasoning Recipe Is Your One-Stop-Shop For Spicing Things Up
At the heart of comfort food lies the best of the best: Cajun cuisine. The Southern specialties originating from French Louisianaalways provide a sizzling kick, whether you choose to chow down on a bowl of étouffée or a hearty seafood boil spread. With a bold mix of flavors and a hint of Southern charm, you can DIY your way to pure Cajun goodness. Enter Meggan at Culinary Hill's Cajun Seasoning recipe. Though easy and quick, this cajun seasoning recipe will transform just about any savory dish you put it in. Here's how to make it!
Ingredients for Cajun Seasoning
Image via Culinary Hill
- 3 tablespoons paprika (sweet or smoked)
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
- 2 tablespoons salt, optional
- 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper (can alter the amount based on your spice preference)
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
Looking for an excuse to use your new homemade Cajun seasoning? Find some recipe inspo below:
- Jambalaya, of course
- Try out Erika Council's Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
- Season some Veggie French Fries
- Sprinkle some on top of Feta Fried Eggs
- Add it to plain cottage cheese
- Spice up your rotisserie or grilled chicken
- Make any sick daysoup reach flavorful nose-dripping territory
Recipe and photography by Culinary Hill.
Lead photo by Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.