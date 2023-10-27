22 Make-Ahead Appetizers To Make Hosting A Breeze
Hosting a get-together can quickly turn into a frantic kitchen frenzy, as you race against the clock to get everything set up before guests walk through the door. Luckily, though you don't have to be subject to a life filled with hectic hosting. It's time to bid adieu to all that stress and get introduced to the world of make-aheadappetizers. These simple recipes allow you to be the "hostess with the mostest" and actually get to enjoy your company because all of the grunt work has been handled ahead of time!
Mac + Cheese Donuts
Image via Brit + Co
Mac and cheese in donut form? Your guests will go nuts! These donuts are so simple to whip up ahead of time and just need to be fried the day of. (via Brit + Co)
Spinach Dip
Image via Brit + Co
My favorite part about this recipe is you just need to throw the minimal ingredients into a crockpot and watch the magic unfold! It's beyond simple but soo good! (via Brit + Co)
Cranberry, Brie, and Biscuit Appetizer
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This quick and easy appetizer is super yummy and makes for the perfect bite-sized treat. The best part is you can make it ahead of time and stick it in the freezer! (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Baked Brie and Prosciutto Rolls
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
These brie and prosciutto rolls are bursting with flavor and are sure to impress. You can make the rolls ahead of time and just warm them up in the oven when you're ready to serve. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Roasted Beet Hummus
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
Just the color alone makes this recipe a show-stopper. It's so easy to make and store, making for a great, low-effort appetizer for any occasion. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Sweet and Spicy Rosemary Cheddar + Gorgonzola Pumpkin Crackers
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
For a lighter appetizer option, you can't go wrong with these flavorful crackers. They're savory and sweet, what could be better than that? (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Crockpot Chicken Chili Con Carne Loaded Tostada Snacks
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
Not only do these stacked appetizers look impressive, but they taste that way too. You can prep the chicken chili con carne ahead of time in your crockpot and just assemble it when you're ready! (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Layered Shawarma Dip
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
Not only can you prepare this appetizer ahead of time, but it also is no-cook! It's seriously delicious, plus it's nutritious and looks absolutely beautiful in a spread. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
This appetizer takes a classic one and elevates it! Instead of hand-held jalapeño poppers, this dip has the same flavors but is easier to eat. You can make it ahead of time and take it out on the day-of to serve with veggies, chips, or crackers. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Warm Tuscan White Bean Dip
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
Savory garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, rosemary, and olive oil? Yes, please! This appetizer is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Vegan Mozzarella Sticks
Image via The Edgy Veg
You can't go wrong with crispy and cheesy mozzarella sticks that also happen to be vegan! Once you're done making them, you can stick them in the freezer and fry them when you're ready. (via The Edgy Veg)
Okra Chips
Image via Give Recipe
These okra chips make for a yummy and unique treat your guests will love munching on. They're super simple to make and don't require any fancy equipment, other than your trusty oven! (via Give Recipe)
Fava Bean Dip
Image via Give Recipe
A staple Egyptian appetizer, this dip is earthy, buttery, and sweet. It is made with fava beans, onions, lemons, and fresh dill. Yum! (via Give Recipe)
Leek and Celery Soup
Image via Crowded Kitchen
This soup is so creamy and delicious that you'll want to make it again and again. You can whip up a whole bunch of it and stick it in the fridge until its time to host! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Honey Roasted Cashews
Image via Crowded Kitchen
For a super light and delicious appetizer, these honey-roasted cashews are great. Warning, they are pretty addictive so be sure to make a whole bunch! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Green Goddess Dip
Image via Vikalinka
If you've ever had Sweet Green's Green Goddess ranch, you know it's to die for. This dip is super similar in taste, making it a definite crowd-pleaser! (via Vikalinka)
Dill Pickle Cheese Ball
Image via Averie Cooks
Creamy and cheesy and loaded with dill, this appetizer is so yummy! It takes very little to make, too, which is a definite plus. (via Averie Cooks)
Peach Mango Salsa
Image via Averie Cooks
Chips and salsa are always a hit, and this peach mango salsa makes it even better. It's so fast and easy and tastes super refreshing. (via Averie Cooks)
Crustless Jalapeño Mini Quiches
Image via The Girl on Bloor
This bite-sized appetizer packs quite the punch! It's also customizable and you can mix and match with different veggies and proteins to make the perfect combo for you and your guests. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Smoked Salmon Roll-Ups
Image via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog
These salmon roll-ups feel fancy but are actually really easy to make. They're flavorful and customizable, making for a great appetizer for any party. (via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog)
Bean and Cheese Taquitos
Image via This Wife Cooks
These bean and cheese taquitos allow you to do all of the prep work ahead of time, meaning all you have to do is air-fry them when the time comes. They're savory, filling, and have the most satisfying crunch! (via This Wife Cooks)
Baked Broccoli Cheese Balls
Image via This Wife Cooks
These are a great light appetizer option and can be re-purposed as a meal over rice if you have leftovers! They're great both warm and cold and can be easily made ahead of time. (via This Wife Cooks)
