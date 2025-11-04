Read her tribute below.
Laura Dern's Mother, Diane Ladd, Has Passed Away At 89
Diane Ladd "passed away with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Calif.," Laura Dern said in a statement. "She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now."
The Palm Royale actress was born to Diane Ladd and her ex-husband Bruce Dern before the couple divorced in 1969. Diane Ladd was married to Robert Hunter from 1999 to 2025.
Laura Dern wasn't the only one to honor Diane's memory. Nancy Sinatra posted an old photo of the two women, saying, "Diane Ladd was one of my closest, oldest and dearest friends. We shared having our children, making our movie, and did a lot of growing up together. It was a wild, sentimental ride. She was a great lady, a fun pal and a fine writer. I will miss her painfully, and yes, joyfully."
“Diane was a tremendous actress," Bruce Dern said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "She was a great value as a decades long board member of [the Screen Actors Guild], giving a real actress’ point of view. She lived a good life. She saw everything the way it was. She was a great teammate to her fellow actors. She was funny, clever, gracious."
"But most importantly to me, she was a wonderful mother to our incredible wunderkind daughter," he continued. "And for that I will be forever grateful to her.”
We're sending Diane Ladd's family and friends our best wishes.
