Surprise! Here's When You Can Watch 'Palm Royale' Season 2.

The beautiful aesthetic and '60s fashion aren't the only reasons I loved Palm Royale. The Apple TV+ series, starring Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, and Kaia Gerber, was campy enough to catch my eye but also kept me on the edge of my seat during that insane finale. (Although I'll admit getting me in the mood for summer wasn't too bad either). And good news for fans of the new TV show — Palm Royale season 2 was just announced! Here's everything we know about the upcoming installment — and when you can watch it.

Here's everything you need to know about Palm Royale season 2, coming to Apple TV+ on November 12, 2025.

Where to watch Palm Royale season 2? Palm Royale season 2 is premiering on Apple TV+ Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

How many episodes are in Palm Royale season 2? Apple TV+ Palm Royale season 2 will have 10 episodes, releasing each Wednesday into 2026. Here's the full release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 premieres on Apple TV+ November 12, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 premieres on Apple TV+ November 19, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 premieres on Apple TV+ November 26, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 premieres on Apple TV+ December 3, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 premieres on Apple TV+ December 10, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 premieres on Apple TV+ December 17, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 premieres on Apple TV+ December 24, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 premieres on Apple TV+ December 31, 2025 Season 2, Episode 9 premieres on Apple TV+ January 7, 2026 Season 2, Episode 10 premieres on Apple TV+ January 14, 2026

What is the plot of Palm Royale season 2? Apple TV+ After that insane season 1 ending, Maxine is left on her own, an outcast from the high society she tried so hard to enter. But she's not giving up — and she'll do whatever it takes "to prove once and for all that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town," according to the official synopsis.

Who's in the Palm Royale season 2 cast? Apple TV+ Palm Royale stars some of the coolest names in the industry: Kristen Wiig

Laura Dern

Allison Janney

Ricky Martin

Josh Lucas

Leslie Bibb

Amber Chardae Robinson

Mindy Cohn

Julia Duffy

Kaia Gerber

Bruce Dern

Carol Burnett

Will Ricky Martin return to Palm Royale season 2? Apple TV+ Ricky Martin's character Robert was shot at the end of season 1, and his fate is totally up in the air. Ricky Martin confirmed that he's returning for a second season, so fiingers crossed we find out what happened sooner rather than later!

Where did Palm Royale season 2 film? Apple TV+ Palm Royale was filmed on location in Palm Royale, Florida. Filming for season 2 began in October 2024.

Is there a season 2 of Palm Royale coming out? Apple TV+ Yes, we're getting a Palm Royale season 2! The second season was confirmed on June 6, 2024. "We are so thrilled to hear about season two," Laura Dern says in a statement (via THR). "Jayme [Lemons] and I with Jaywalker Pictures have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of Palm Royale. We all can’t wait to get started.” We know you're still thinking about THAT cliffhanger, and creator Abe Sylvia told THR that the team "wanted to create a situation where the audience gasped at the end, and we have to know what happens next." "I think the audience should expect the unexpected," he continues. "I think they should expect us to double down on all the things that we did in season one, and go bigger."

This post has been updated.