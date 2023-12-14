These Are Cameron Forbes' Fave Dining Table Decor Picks For A Successful Dinner Party
There is so much to think about when you're prepping for a dinner party. The menu, guest list, and overall vibe are usually top-of-mind, while dining table decor is often left as an afterthought. No more, we say!
Hear us out – dining table decor is critical to hosting an unforgettable dinner party, and it really doesn't have to be expensive or inaccessible. There are tons of different pieces and DIY decorating methods out there, something Cameron Forbes of Forbes Functions fully embraces that when she's planning events and parties all around New York City.
We chatted with Cameron about her most cherished (and affordable) dining table decor picks to inspire your next get-together.
Meet Cameron Forbes, the visionary founder of Forbes Functions, where exceptional event planning meets the heartbeat of New York City. A native New Yorker with a background in PR and Design, Cameron, a Duke University graduate, transitioned from investment banking to officially launch Forbes Functions in 2022. Her venture has swiftly become an industry standard, renowned for sophisticated, tailor-made events. Cameron currently works with NYC's "It" girls, the brides of the Hamptons most notable weddings, and buzz-worthy brands for all of their launch events.
At Forbes Functions, Cameron, along with her team of four female planners, taps into her extensive network across New York and Long Island to curate bespoke experiences. Her innovative approach and flair for hosting have positioned her as a leading tastemaker, crafting unforgettable, trendsetting celebrations resonating with elegance and exclusivity.
Take it away, Cameron!
Cameron's Go-To Dining Table Decor For Hosting
Glassique Cadeau Vintage Art Deco Coupe Glasses
"Gorgeous glassware is an essential element of any dinner party," Cameron said. "I love the vintage feel of these coupe glasses from Amazon – you can get a set of 4 for less than $50. Who doesn’t want to host like Jay Gatsby?"
Patelai Velvet Ribbon
"Bows are a huge tablespace trend right now – you can easily incorporate them into a dinner party on the stems of champagne glasses, around fragrant florals, as napkin rings, and in 100 other ways," Cameron said. "I love this velvet ribbon from Amazon for its luxe look and feel."
Arme Glass Bud Vases
"Bud vases are a beautiful way to decorate your tablescape and familiarize yourself with floral arrangements without breaking the bank," Cameron said. "I bought this mis-matched, eclectic set of 30 vases for under $60 this spring, and am constantly using the pieces for client events and at my own home."
Blue Pheasant Clark Gold Napkin Ring
"Napkin rings are underrated and underused, in my humble opinion – they add a decorative accent to the tablescape and are usually inexpensive," Cameron said. "I recommend these gold monogram ones from Anthropologie for around $10."
Anthropologie Home Delaney Candle Holder
"Anthropologie has the cutest candles and accessories – like this silver candle holder. It’s pretty, practical, and can be used for dinner parties all year long."
Hyoola Tall Taper Candles
"When you throw over 100 events per year for VIP clients, you quickly learn the must-have party products," Cameron said. "I’ve stress-tested almost every candle brand, and Hyoola is the only one that always burns evenly and lasts long. I recommend the 12 packs – they’re around $20 and are well worth it for achieving the perfect candlelit glow for your guests."
ban.do Petite Strawberry Cloud Chambray Cloth Napkins
"Nice, high-quality napkins elevate a tablescape and help make the experience feel even more luxurious for guests. I love these embroidered cloth napkins – they’re modern and minimalist with a fun twist!"
Urban Outfitters Antique Gold 3-Inch Taper Candle Holder
"A gold candleholder provides a classic, elevated feel to a tablescape – I like this one for under $15 from Urban Outfitters," Cameron said. "Pair it with gold flatware and accents for a taste of glitz and glamour, or mix and match metallics and other tones for an eclectic feel."
Papier Scallop Trim Place Card
"Place cards are so important – instead of basic, boring white, I love fun printed ones," Cameron said. "Papier has stunning options, and you can have 100 printed with your guest names for under $100."
Anthropologie Home Bolla Vase & Candle Holder
"I adore any two-in-one product," Cameron said. "These pieces that double as bud vases and candle holders are perfect for a dinner party!"
CB2 Betty Glass Tealight Candle Holders, Set of 6
"Candles are an amazing way to decorate a dinner party on a budget," Cameron said. "These glass votives are perfect to pair with taper candles, floral arrangements, and other tablescape elements, and are under $20 for a set of 6."
Furbish Studio Sanibel Round Tablecloth
"A statement tablecloth provides a flawless foundation for any tablescape. I love the look of block print linens, and Furbish Studios offers tons of options for under $100."
B+C's Favorite Dining Table Decor Pieces
West Elm Mepra Fantasia Flatware Place Settings
These colorful utensils bring such a lively vibe to any dinner table, amping up the energy throughout the evening.
Small Disco Balls, Set of 20
Just like bows are hot right now, disco balls are the moment. This set of 20, shoppable for just $15, bring some much-needed glitz and glam to any table spread.
Urban Outfitters Daisy Serving Board
We adore the unique shape of this serving board. It's the perfect platform for fancy charcuterie spreads and presenting your sweet dessert lineup to guests.
Scwhousi Iron Plate Candle Holders, Set of 3
Candles are always welcome at our dinner table, because they easily set the ambience. Level-up your candle game with these trays that (literally) raise up the cozy vibes. Our fave part about this decor pick is that they're gonna last you forever.
Junkin 24-Piece Wine Glass Charm Set
TBH, it's not a dinner party without some wine, which is why glass charms are totally warranted to add to dining table decor. This $10 set of 24 couldn't be more perfect for a girl's night!
Degen Face Vessel
These funky glasses will definitely make your dining table decor stand out. Flaunting cute little faces on their fronts, they're some super-chic conversation starters!
Colorful Placemats with Scalloped Edges
Whether you're going for intense color-on-color, or want a more cohesive table setting, you can rely on these customizable placemats to bring forth a jolly, jubilant feel to your function. They're handcrafted from thick cotton fabric so you can feel confident that they'll last for years to come!
famiware Dinner Plates, Set of 6
We love this dinner plate design because the gold stripe that runs around the rim gives elegant detail to what would've been just a basic white plate. This set of 6 will run you about $50, which we think is well worth the investment if you plan on hosting many parties throughout the years.
50s Retro Stoneware Salt and Pepper Shakers Set
Having seasonings on the table is going to really please your guests that prefer to personalize their food's flavor, so you might as well do it in style! This mismatched shaker set emits a retro vibe that we are simply obsessed with.
CB2 Celia White Porcelain Vase
No matter the season, placing a bunch of flowers on the table will make your dinner party feel so luxurious and thought-through. They provide a pleasing final touch, and your guests will definitely appreciate that went the extra mile to host them! Having a visually-interesting vase to pair with your arrangements will only up the ante.
Urban Outfitters Lana Dessert Plate
If you're celebrating a birthday, these darling, bow-adorned plates make perfect sense for serving cake!
