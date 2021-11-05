This Stunning Thanksgiving Table Decor Is Perfect For Your Holiday Soiree
Hosting Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dinner this year? You're going to want to be prepared to impress. Gorgeous Thanksgiving table decor will wow your guests and do a lot of the lifting for you. All you have to do is you coordinate your linens, plates, glasses, and centerpieces to match your theme or aesthetic. These two tablescape ideas from Society Social have our stamp of approval: Both are simply elegant, and work for all manner of holiday occasions. Get inspired by this gorgeous Thanksgiving table decor, and don't forget to download our FREE Holiday Dinner Party Guide for coordinating invitation templates, place cards, exclusive recipes, and more!
Eloise
Courtesy of Society Social
Eloise's autumnal color palette is perfect for your Thanksgiving celebration. Colors like burnt red, ivory, cornflower blue, and peach come together to create a look that's both elegant and festive.
Courtesy of Society Social
Add texture to your table with wicker chargers, and top each plate with an ivory napkin threaded with a natural sprig. In combination with layering your dinner, salad, and side plates, these additional textures will add weight and variety to the look of your spread.
Courtesy of Society Social
An artful tablecloth is a must-have if your goal is to create a stylish and cohesive look. We love the colors this one brings forth. Be sure to top the table with tapered candles to create an elevated atmosphere.
Courtesy of Society Social
Don't forget about all the small details — they'll turn a tablescape from adequate to jaw-dropping. Painted pumpkins and white ranunculus give this spread the final touches that it needs to look classically beautiful and totally seasonal.
Delilah
Courtesy of Society Social
If you're hosting a party that doubles as both a Thanksgiving celebration and a Christmastime family get-together, this tablescape has you covered. Gorgeous shades of blue make it appealing for that early-winter period, while greenery brightens the mood and keeps things looking festive.
Courtesy of Society Social
To create this look, DIY some of the same details from the first look (like the painted pumpkins and the white ranunculus), but switch out some of the details. Choose a tablecloth that's vintage-chic in shades of cornflower blue... think French vases and cottagecore decor. Then dress it with ivory plates, whimsical blue placemats, and gold flatware.
Courtesy of Society Social
Arguably the most crucial detail for bringing together this spread, glassware in varying shades of blue adds depth, dimension, and class.
Courtesy of Society Social
Finally, tie everything together with greenery. Any kind will work (including faux greenery), but display it in a vase that matches the color scheme for a cohesive addition.
Love this inspo for Thanksgiving table decor and want more? Be sure to check out Brit+Co's FREE Holiday Dinner Party Guide!
