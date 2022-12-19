Creative Christmas Tablescape Ideas To Impress Your Guests
The holidays are just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for all the festivities and family fun, you may already be planning your Christmas spread. With all the delicious food, drinks, and party games to be enjoyed, the dining table is a key part of everyone’s festive décor and is one of the ways to impress your guests.
Laying a beautiful Christmas tablescape doesn’t have to be expensive or overcomplicated, either: all you need is some good-quality staples, festive accessories, and a few of your own personal touches. To help get you started, Denby, one of Britain's oldest pottery manufacturers (their ceramics are stunning!), share their top tips on how to create a unique Christmas tablescape this year.
Plan out your tablescape ahead of time
Whether you shop for decorations a few weeks beforehand or even brainstorm ideas with a quick sketch, it’s wise to have a clear idea about the contents and layout of your table before the big day. If you’re not sure where to start, it often helps to decide on a color scheme or an overall theme and build from there. For instance, you might opt for a traditional look with red, green, and gold accents that remind you of Christmases gone by. Or, you may want to try out a more minimalist look this year and experiment with rising trends like eco-friendly decorations.
It's easy to get a little carried away when you’re being creative, but try to make sure that your table is still practical and comfortable for your guests, as well as looking beautiful. In between the decorations, centerpieces, and place settings, be sure to leave enough space for plates, glasses, serving dishes, and any other essential items you’ll need to use. This way, no one will feel cramped or short of space enjoying their meal! To save time, you may also want to lay your dining table the night before — this means you can focus on opening presents and preparing dinner on the day, knowing that you’ve got a beautiful tablescape ready and waiting.
Choose the right homeware
Even though they serve a practical function, your plates, bowls, and serving dishes play a large part in the overall aesthetic of your table too. You may have a dedicated set of ceramics that you use for Christmas, but if you don’t, it can be just as effective to use some of your favorite neutral staples. Especially if you’re using décor like a patterned tablecloth or bright centerpiece, you can balance this out by using classic pieces in understated colors. This is why investing in durable ceramics that last is always worthwhile: you can make use of them all year round.
Other essential pieces like cast-iron cookware, serving platters, and mugs are all perfect for the festive season, as they allow you to serve everything from appetizers and main meals to comforting hot drinks easily. As well as ceramics, don’t forget to add some of your best glassware to serve up the wine, Champagne, or festive cocktails you’ll toast with during dinner.
Using versatile or more neutral pieces like these also allows you to be more flexible. For example, if you need to add an extra seat at the table, using more understated homeware means you won’t have to use plates in drastically different colors or patterns. This will help you maintain a coherent theme for the table, even if your plans change to accommodate friends, family, or neighbors. After all, the more the merrier!
Forage for a natural centerpiece
With the popularity of eco-friendly Christmas decorations on the rise, why not make your own centerpiece with natural foliage? Not only is this a more sustainable way to decorate, but foraging in your local woodland area is a fun, festive activity you can do with the whole family. So, wrap up warm and look out for classic Christmas plants like holly, mistletoe, berries, and evergreen branches like fir or pine. Just be sure to only take what you need and never trespass onto private land when foraging.
When making your own centerpiece, you might take a more relaxed approach and simply lay out your plants across the middle of your table, interspersing this with candle holders, baubles, and any other accessories you have on hand. However, if you’re a little short on space you might make a smaller, more contained piece like a wreath or display them in a ceramic milk jug for a rustic, farmhouse look.
Add some personal touches
You may want to keep your theme more traditional and opt for a classic Christmas look, but if you want to add a little something different, then it’s always fun to include some personal touches — whether they’re for you or your guests. One way of doing this is with your place settings, as you can often make these yourself and have full creative freedom. You might leave a small gift box with a little personalized gift inside, adding a handwritten nametag for each guest. Or, keep it classic with simple name cards and add a few sprigs of the holly or mistletoe you foraged earlier.
Once your place settings are laid, you can also add a personal touch with the glassware you pick out for each guest. For example, if one of your family members loves to toast with a glass of Champagne, make sure to provide them with a nice crystal flute. Whether they like a glass of wine, whiskey, or a hot toddy, giving your guests the right glassware for their favorite drink is a little gesture that shows how much thought you’ve put in to make the perfect Christmas table for you and your loved ones.
Photos courtesy of Denby
Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more dinner and holiday ideas!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.