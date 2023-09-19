Save This 3 Hour-Long Dinner Party Playlist For When You’re Hosting Friends This Fall
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
You’ve got everything you could possibly need to start hosting your first dinner party – a stunning three-course menu, the *cutest* table placements, a fancy candle-lit centerpiece – but the last thing to cross your mind is the soundtrack for the night! Since you don’t want to be juggling the Spotify queue while you’re busy cooking and entertaining, we’ve crafted the perfect dinner party playlist that you can hit ‘play’ on and forget about.
Our dinner party playlist is nearly three hours long, and hosts a nice mix of chill jazz, smooth indie, and contemporary hits. Here’s a 10-song sneak peek at the track list that’s fit for a function full of food, friends, and fun drinks.
"Jolene" – Ray LaMontagne
This track kicks things off with a mellow atmosphere. The slower acoustic guitar and piano arrangements join Ray LaMontagne’s raspy vocals for a very cozy song overall.
"Texas Sun" – Khruangbin with Leon Bridges
Khruangbin’s jams are ideal for playing at your dinner parties. This track in particular channels the easy-going energy of west Texas – both sonically and lyrically – to accompany a good time.
"Kiss Me" – Wass
This laidback, jammy indie cover of Sixpence None The Richer’s classic romcom anthem will infuse your dinner party with the perfect amount of nostalgia.
"Real Love Baby" – Father John Misty
Father John Misty’s top love song carries a lot of lighthearted and jubilant vibes that are fit for celebrating your relationships – romantic or platonic.
"Come to Atlanta" – Faye Webster
This funky tune from Atlanta’s very own Faye Webster has a handful of jazzy elements, from the drumbeat to the saxophone, but also features violin and flute for a balanced score. No instrument sticks out, though, so this song makes for excellent background music.
"Sweetest Thing on This Side of Heaven" – Papa Bear & His Cubs
Set at a slower tempo, this groovy track channels old-school gospel and soul genres. It meshes exceptionally well with our dinner party playlist’s casual theme.
"Ladyfingers" – Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Throwing an instrumental song in the mix is always a good idea – it can help break up some monotony and provide a moment to relax. This dreamy, trumpet-forward arrangement from Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass is a no-brainer.
"Everybody Loves the Sunshine" – Flo Morissey
A cover of Roy Ayers Ubiquity’s tune of the same name, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” is a repetitive yet hypnotic mix that thematically refers to chilled-out sunny days. But it sounds just as great in the evening, too!
"Got Caught in Amsterdam" – Arc De Soleil
You’ll immediately get caught in the groove of this track. Echoing guitars and a driving bassline also work to draw your guests in and make them feel comfortable at the dinner table.
"Summer Girl" – HAIM
This stripped-down arrangement from girl band, HAIM, brings some energy to our dinner party playlist. The up-tempo drums and reverberating saxophone feature weave in the easygoing energy you want for your party.
Listen To Our Dinner Party Playlist On Spotify
