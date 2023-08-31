25 Dinner Party Menu Ideas That Will Stun Everyone At The Table
Sure, when you host a dinner party, you want to keep things as light and fun as possible, but more often than not, the real goal is to impress your guests. Though a detailedtablescape and a good ambiance-setting playlist can help contribute to an all-around good vibe, your dinner party menu is the star of the show. To leave a lasting impression, it’s a good idea to opt for appetizers, side dishes, entrées, and desserts that not only taste stunning, but look stunning, too. Luckily, we have all the dinner party menu ideas you need to get ready for guests – scroll on below for scrumptious mealtime inspo.
Appetizers To Serve At Your Next Dinner Party
Blistered Shishito Peppers with Burrata
Balanced with *just* enough heat, these blistered peppers make an excellent starter. (via Brit + Co.)
Garlic Knots
Craft a lot of these delicious garlic knots make with Greek yogurt, because your table guests will definitely be grabbing for seconds. (via Brit + Co.)
Tomato Confit
Confit makes a great addition atop toasted bread to tie your dinner party attendees over – before the main event! (via Brit + Co.)
Saucy Beef and Lentil Meatballs
These savory-soaked bites are rich in protein, fiber, *and* flavor, sure to prompt the "where'd you find this recipe?" question as soon as your guests take a bite. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Smoked Salmon Bites
For a little something lighter, serve up these easy smoked salmon and cracker bites. They'd go great alongside a cocktail, too. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Artichoke-Stuffed Mushrooms
These flavorful stuffed mushrooms do a great job at setting the tone for the rest of your dinner party menu, especially if you're aiming to go the Italian food route. (via This Wife Cooks)
Side Dishes That Are Nothing Short Of "Yum"
Grilled Cauliflower Wedges with Tahini Yogurt and Sumac Onions
This side dish is filled with a kick from the spices, but each forkful is delicately balanced by the tahini-yogurt sauce. This combo makes for an elevated plate, entirely worthy of the dinner table. (via The First Mess)
Greek Grilled Salmon Kabobs with Feta Sauce
These kabobs make serving a side dish easy, because the portion is already set, and all your guests have to do is grab and grub! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Green Beans with Almonds
When in doubt, reach for some veg. These fresh green beans are finished with an elegant touch – almonds – to provide a light palate cleanser between bites. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Quinoa Salad
Craft your own quinoa salad using the grains and seasonal vegetables in case your dinner party menu needs some added *crunch.* (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Roasted anything will make a superb side dish, since you can easily chop some veggies up, season 'em, and throw them in the oven. Sweet potatoes are special at speaking to the fall season! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Entrées To Inspire Your Dinner Party Menu Ideas
Garlic Butter Creamed Corn Chicken
Creamy, buttery, and of course, garlicky, this chicken-forward dish yields enough sustenance to feed a dinner party crowd. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Slow Cooker Italian Beef Ragu
Filled with comfort, ragu is ideal for chillier nights. This recipe eliminates a ton of extra cooking steps by employing the slow cooker – lazy meals FTW. (via Vikalinka)
One-Pan Harissa Eggplant with Pearl Couscous and Chickpeas
Each serving of this one-pan dinner idea supplies fresh vegetables, hearty grains, and chickpea-derived protein, making it not only a healthy choice, but a tasty one as well. (via The First Mess)
Vegan Sausage Lasagna
Whip up this vegan lasagna for an easy-to-share entrée. It's chockfull of plant-based cheese and sausage, mushrooms, and tender noodles. You truly can't go wrong with that! (via The Edgy Veg)
Barbecue Salmon with Avocado Salsa
The delicate tastes of mango, cucumber, and avocado top off some BBQ-inspired salmon in this dinner party menu idea. The added color will make your meal stand out, for sure. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Oyster Mushroom Pasta with Creamy Sauce
Oyster mushrooms leave a seafood-esque impression on the palate, making them an excellent pick for feeding vegetarians or vegans. This thick-noodled pasta boasts the complex tastes of the 'shrooms among a garlicky, creamy sauce. (via Give Recipe)
Southern Squash Casserole
Once baked in a casserole, squash can get super tender. That's where the breadcrumb topping in this recipe comes in, to balance out the softness in a *most* delectable way. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Sweet and Sour Shrimp and Vegetable Stir-Fry
This menu item makes things so much easier on your end. Essentially, all you have to do is cook all the ingredients together, mix up a sweet and sour sauce, then dump it all over a bed of rice!(via Averie Cooks)
Skillet Lemon Pepper Chicken and Garden Veggies
Hearty yet light, this chicken dinner has a generous serving of veggies, too. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Dreamy Desserts To Make For A Dinner Party
Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Cake
You *have* to have dessert at a dinner party, otherwise, it's not a party at all! This cake, topped with a yummy crumble, is the perfect way to wrap things up. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Key Lime Cheesecake
This decadent cheesecake lies on top of a no-bake chocolate crust, which adds an unexpected element into the dinner party mix – sure to impress. (via Most Hungry)
Fresh Fruit Tart
Covering a homemade tart with a rainbow of fruits is just the thing that'll have the whole table in awe. (via Culinary Hill)
Gluten-Free Blueberry Shortcake
Each layer of this delicious shortcake is smothered in a creamy icing that balances out some sourness from the berries. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Vegan Pots de Creme
No one would ever guess the secret ingredient in this creamy, chocolatey bite, if you choose not to tell them, that is – psst, it's tofu! (via The Endless Meal)
Lead image via The First Mess.
