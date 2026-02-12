Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning Reunite for Dark A24 Legal Thriller ‘Discretion’ at Paramount+

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning are two of my favorite actors right now, and the only thing I love more than seeing them in a project is seeing them star in a project together. That's where the new A24 and Paramount+ show Discretion comes in. These two ladies have starred in The Beguiled from Sofia Coppola and will be seen in Apple's Margo's Got Money Troubles, but their new show is a legal thriller that will put their skills on a brand new stage.

'Discretion' is Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman's latest collab. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Okay, so honestly we don't have a ton of information about the Discretion TV show yet, considering it's being kept tight under lock and key, but what we do know makes me so excited. In addition to Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman's roles, we know the show is based off an upcoming short story by Chandler Baker, who will also serve as screenwriter. Considering she's behind Prime Video's new movie Oh. What. Fun! (which I thought was so heartfelt and hilarious), I can't wait to see what kind of new script she comes up with. As far as the plot goes, the story will take place in Dallas, Texas and will take inspiration from Baker's experience in the past as a corporate attorney. So it sounds like it could be reminiscent of a Taylor Sheridan show, if had had a cosmopolitan flair. Yellowstone meets Suits anyone?

And it's for 'Big Little Lies' and 'The Perfect Couple' lovers. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Chandler Baker, Susannah Grant, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Brittany Kahan Ward, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Jordan Cerf, and Joe Hipps will executive produce. With so many women behind the camera, I am so confident that this show will be exactly the kind of thing we're waiting for. Nicole Kidman has stepped into a producer role for shows like Big Little Lies, The Perfect Couple (which also stars Dakota Fanning, FYI), and Nine Perfect Strangers, which gives me hope that Discretion could go down in TV history as another standout series for drama lovers.

Are you excited for Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning's latest project together?